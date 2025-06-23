All Hogs

Which Hog will be drafted ahead of Aloy, according to ESPN?

Arkansas' shortstop was SEC Player of the Year, could go to Cubs in mid-first round

Bob Stephens

Arkansas Razorbacks shortstop Wehiwa Aloy singles against the LSU Tigers during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field on Wednesday at the College World Series.
Arkansas Razorbacks shortstop Wehiwa Aloy singles against the LSU Tigers during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field on Wednesday at the College World Series. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Wehiwa Aloy will almost certainly be the first Arkansas Razorback taken in the pro draft but ESPN argues another Hog will hear his name called first.

Aloy was in the spotlight Saturday in Omaha, Neb., when he was awarded the Golden Spikes Award. He also received a hearty hug and congratulations from Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn, who has taken 10 teams to the College World Series.

Aloy received the award prior to the College World Series game when the LSU Tigers nipped the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 1-0 with a first-inning run.

Kade Anderson, who beat the Hogs 4-1 in their World Series opener eight days ago, hurled a complete game shutout, allowing three hits and a season-high four walks with 10 strikeouts.

Anderson was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, which recognizes the best amateur baseball player in the country.

Officially, according to the USA Baseball website, the Golden Spikes Award was created in 1978 and "honors the top amateur baseball player in the United States based on their athletic ability, sportsmanship, character, and overall contribution to the sport."

It's really an award for the best player, and the voting committee certainly got it correct this year.

So, it's Aloy who will take home the hardware to his native Hawaii while he waits for the July 13-14 MLB draft that will take place in Atlanta.

Seems appropriate since his name means "Prized One."

Aloy is the third Razorback to win the award after pitcher Kevin Kopps in 2021 and Andrew Benintendi in 2015.

The award has gone to a Division I college player every year but two, that coming 20 years apart when a pair of junior college players earned the prize.

Bryce Harper of Southern Nevada won in 2010 before becoming the No. 1 pick in the draft and pitcher Alex Fernandez of Miami Dade Community College won in 1990.

Harper was on the cover of Sports Illustrated while in high school, played junior college ball at 16, was drafted at 17, and reached the big leagues at the tender age of 19.

Fernandez had transferred from Miami to the juco so he could be drafted a year earlier as a sophomore. He was the fourth overall pick.

Aloy won't go that high in the draft but MLB.com has him being picked at No. 17 by the Chicago Cubs.

The latest ESPN mock draft has Aloy going in the same spot. But writer Kiley McDaniel has another Razorback going one spot before Aloy.

That's Gage Wood, predicted to be the No. 16 pick by the Minnesota Twins. In the MLB mock draft, Wood is slated to hear his name called for the 22nd selection by the Atlanta Braves.

Here's what that story said: "The Braves are comfortable taking pitchers in the first round, and Wood is the hottest name after his historic 19-strikeout no-hitter in the College World Series."

Wood was sensational that day, nearly throwing the first perfect game in the history of the NCAA Tournament that dates back to 1947.

It was just the ninth no-no in tourney history and third no-hitter in the College World Series.

Year Winner Position School

2025 Wehiwa Aloy SS Arkansas

2024 Charlie Condon 3B/OF Georgia

2023 Dylan Crews OF LSU

2022 Ivan Melendez 1B Texas

2021 Kevin Kopps P Arkansas

2020 Season canceled: COVID-19

2019 Adley Rutschman C Oregon State

2018 Andrew Vaughn IF California

2017 Brendan McKay P/1B Louisville

2016 Kyle Lewis OF Mercer


2015 ANDREW BENINTENDI OF ARKANSAS
2014 A.J. Reed P/IF Kentucky

2013 Kris Bryant IF San Diego

2012 Mike Zunino C Florida

2011 Trevor Bauer P UCLA

2010 Bryce Harper C/OF/IF Southern Nevada



2009 Stephen Strasburg P San Diego State

2008 Buster Posey C Florida State

2007 David Price P Vanderbilt

2006 Tim Lincecum P Washington

2005 Alex Gordon 3B Nebraska

2004 Jered Weaver P Long Beach State

2003 Rickie Weeks 2B Southern

2002 Khalil Greene SS Clemson

2001 Mark Prior P Southern California

2000 Kip Bouknight P South Carolina

1999 Jason Jennings P Baylor

1998 Pat Burrell 3B Miami



1997 J.D. Drew OF Florida State

1996 Travis Lee 1B San Diego State

1995 Mark Kotsay OF Cal State Fullerton

1994 Jason Varitek C Georgia Tech

1993 Darren Dreifort P Wichita State

1992 Phil Nevin 3B Cal State Fullerton

1991 Mike Kelly OF Arizona State

1990 Alex Fernandez P Miami Dade CC

1989 Ben McDonald P LSU

1988 Robin Ventura 3B Oklahoma State



1987 Jim Abbott P Michigan

1986 Mike Loynd P Florida State

1985 Will Clark 1B Mississippi State

1984 Oddibe McDowell OF Arizona State

1983 Dave Magadan 1B Alabama

1982 Augie Schmidt SS New Orleans

1981 Mike Fuentes OF Florida State

1980 Terry Francona OF Arizona

1979 Tim Wallach 1B Cal State Fullerton

1978 Bob Horner 3B Arizona State

