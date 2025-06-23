Which Hog will be drafted ahead of Aloy, according to ESPN?
Wehiwa Aloy will almost certainly be the first Arkansas Razorback taken in the pro draft but ESPN argues another Hog will hear his name called first.
Aloy was in the spotlight Saturday in Omaha, Neb., when he was awarded the Golden Spikes Award. He also received a hearty hug and congratulations from Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn, who has taken 10 teams to the College World Series.
Aloy received the award prior to the College World Series game when the LSU Tigers nipped the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 1-0 with a first-inning run.
Kade Anderson, who beat the Hogs 4-1 in their World Series opener eight days ago, hurled a complete game shutout, allowing three hits and a season-high four walks with 10 strikeouts.
Anderson was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, which recognizes the best amateur baseball player in the country.
Officially, according to the USA Baseball website, the Golden Spikes Award was created in 1978 and "honors the top amateur baseball player in the United States based on their athletic ability, sportsmanship, character, and overall contribution to the sport."
It's really an award for the best player, and the voting committee certainly got it correct this year.
So, it's Aloy who will take home the hardware to his native Hawaii while he waits for the July 13-14 MLB draft that will take place in Atlanta.
Seems appropriate since his name means "Prized One."
Aloy is the third Razorback to win the award after pitcher Kevin Kopps in 2021 and Andrew Benintendi in 2015.
The award has gone to a Division I college player every year but two, that coming 20 years apart when a pair of junior college players earned the prize.
Bryce Harper of Southern Nevada won in 2010 before becoming the No. 1 pick in the draft and pitcher Alex Fernandez of Miami Dade Community College won in 1990.
Harper was on the cover of Sports Illustrated while in high school, played junior college ball at 16, was drafted at 17, and reached the big leagues at the tender age of 19.
Fernandez had transferred from Miami to the juco so he could be drafted a year earlier as a sophomore. He was the fourth overall pick.
Aloy won't go that high in the draft but MLB.com has him being picked at No. 17 by the Chicago Cubs.
The latest ESPN mock draft has Aloy going in the same spot. But writer Kiley McDaniel has another Razorback going one spot before Aloy.
That's Gage Wood, predicted to be the No. 16 pick by the Minnesota Twins. In the MLB mock draft, Wood is slated to hear his name called for the 22nd selection by the Atlanta Braves.
Here's what that story said: "The Braves are comfortable taking pitchers in the first round, and Wood is the hottest name after his historic 19-strikeout no-hitter in the College World Series."
Wood was sensational that day, nearly throwing the first perfect game in the history of the NCAA Tournament that dates back to 1947.
It was just the ninth no-no in tourney history and third no-hitter in the College World Series.
Year Winner Position School
2025 Wehiwa Aloy SS Arkansas
2024 Charlie Condon 3B/OF Georgia
2023 Dylan Crews OF LSU
2022 Ivan Melendez 1B Texas
2021 Kevin Kopps P Arkansas
2020 Season canceled: COVID-19
2019 Adley Rutschman C Oregon State
2018 Andrew Vaughn IF California
2017 Brendan McKay P/1B Louisville
2016 Kyle Lewis OF Mercer
2015 ANDREW BENINTENDI OF ARKANSAS
2014 A.J. Reed P/IF Kentucky
2013 Kris Bryant IF San Diego
2012 Mike Zunino C Florida
2011 Trevor Bauer P UCLA
2010 Bryce Harper C/OF/IF Southern Nevada
2009 Stephen Strasburg P San Diego State
2008 Buster Posey C Florida State
2007 David Price P Vanderbilt
2006 Tim Lincecum P Washington
2005 Alex Gordon 3B Nebraska
2004 Jered Weaver P Long Beach State
2003 Rickie Weeks 2B Southern
2002 Khalil Greene SS Clemson
2001 Mark Prior P Southern California
2000 Kip Bouknight P South Carolina
1999 Jason Jennings P Baylor
1998 Pat Burrell 3B Miami
1997 J.D. Drew OF Florida State
1996 Travis Lee 1B San Diego State
1995 Mark Kotsay OF Cal State Fullerton
1994 Jason Varitek C Georgia Tech
1993 Darren Dreifort P Wichita State
1992 Phil Nevin 3B Cal State Fullerton
1991 Mike Kelly OF Arizona State
1990 Alex Fernandez P Miami Dade CC
1989 Ben McDonald P LSU
1988 Robin Ventura 3B Oklahoma State
1987 Jim Abbott P Michigan
1986 Mike Loynd P Florida State
1985 Will Clark 1B Mississippi State
1984 Oddibe McDowell OF Arizona State
1983 Dave Magadan 1B Alabama
1982 Augie Schmidt SS New Orleans
1981 Mike Fuentes OF Florida State
1980 Terry Francona OF Arizona
1979 Tim Wallach 1B Cal State Fullerton
1978 Bob Horner 3B Arizona State