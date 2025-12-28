Snoop Dogg Dives to Catch a Live Kickoff During His Namesake Bowl Game

SI

Snoop Dogg knows how to give the people what they want.
Fresno State kicker Dylan Lynch has spent four years with the Bulldogs, and on Saturday he accomplished something unprecedented: he kicked the ball to one of the most successful rappers in history.

The kickoff took place during the Arizona Bowl, a 10-year-old Tucson-based postseason contest formally known as (deep breath) The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented By Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop. The musician, who has become something of an all-purpose sports ambassador in recent years and received plaudits for his work at the 2024 Summer Olympics, naturally turned out for his namesake game between Miami-Ohio and Fresno State.

With 7:54 left in the second quarter and the game deadlocked at 3–3, Lynch kicked the ball off for a touchback following a successful 28-yard field goal—only for Snoop Dogg to dive and catch the ball on the fly.

"I'm just doing it all today, baby," Snoop Dogg, who has lent his name to the game since 2024, told The CW.

The Long Beach, Calif., native played some football as a child, and his son Cordell was courted by UCLA before leaving football for other ventures. Clearly, the family's talent for the game persists in some form or fashion.

