FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is a difficult time to sell perspective to a fan base that has spent another November bargaining with the scoreboard.

Arkansas is 4-7 and Texas just administered a 45-3 reminder of the distance between the Razorbacks and a program competing near the top of the sport. LSU arrives for a finale that can improve the taste of the season without changing what went into it.

Nobody needs to greet those circumstances with a gratitude journal. College football already asks supporters to perform enough emotional gymnastics: celebrate the recruiting announcement, trust the development, understand the schedule, consider the injuries and remember how difficult the previous situation was.

Eventually, people would like to watch a good football team. Still, Thanksgiving offers a useful opportunity to identify what Arkansas has worth preserving—and what it ought to stop defending. Some of those things are encouraging. Others should make the athletic department considerably less comfortable.

Arkansas Razorback coach Ryan Siliverfield before kickoff against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hog On SI

1. Be Thankful the Fans Still Expect Better

The warning sign for a football program is not an angry call-in show. It is an empty seat nobody bothers to explain. Frustration means people remain invested in the possibility that the program can become something better. That investment can be expressed badly. Personal attacks do not become acceptable because somebody bought season tickets.

But the existence of unreasonable criticism does not invalidate reasonable expectations. Arkansas should be careful about treating dissatisfaction as its central problem. Supporters asking why the product remains inadequate are not necessarily undermining the program. They may be defending a standard the institution has grown too comfortable explaining away.

2. Be Thankful LSU Has Complicated the Celebrity-Coach Argument

Lane Kiffin’s first LSU team enters the finale 6-5 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. That is a useful reminder that a recognizable name does not eliminate the difficulty of building a successful team. It does not prove Arkansas hired a better coach in Ryan Silverfield. It does not make LSU’s disappointment a Razorbacks accomplishment.

It should, however, discourage the fantasy that the right introduction at the right news conference guarantees everything that follows. Arkansas should pursue the best leadership it can secure. Supporters should demand a credible hiring process and a serious commitment to winning. Neither should confuse ambition with certainty.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field toward a midfield tunnel after a college football game between Tennessee and LSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Be Thankful South Carolina Showed What Competence Looks Like

The 34-6 victory over then-No. 17 South Carolina belongs in the evaluation of Arkansas’ season. So does the 45-3 loss that followed it. One result should not be used to delete the other. The South Carolina performance demonstrated that Arkansas could produce a convincing afternoon. Texas demonstrated how far the Razorbacks remained from making that performance dependable.

That is useful information, even if it is less satisfying than either declaring a breakthrough or dismissing the whole season. Be thankful for the evidence that better football is possible. Then ask why it has been so difficult to reproduce.

4. Be Thankful Texas Left Little Room for Spin

There are defeats that sustain an entire offseason of imaginative accounting. Change one call. Remove one turnover. Add one healthy starter. By spring, the loss has become a victory that somehow appeared incorrectly in the standings. A 45-3 result is less cooperative. Arkansas can recognize individual effort and acknowledge occasional productive stretches without pretending the overall performance was close to adequate.

The value of a defeat that decisive is not humiliation. There is nothing inherently constructive about being embarrassed. Its potential value is clarity. The staff and administration have fewer places to hide the questions that need answering. Clarity matters only if somebody acts on it.

5. Be Thankful Progress Can Be Measured Without Being Oversold

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Arkansas finished 2-10 and winless in conference play in 2025. Four victories and two SEC wins represent an improvement. That statement should not be controversial. Neither should the observation that improvement from a very low starting point does not establish an acceptable destination.

Supporters can give Silverfield credit for the games his team has won while remaining unconvinced about the larger direction. They do not have to pretend nothing has changed. They also do not have to applaud every change as sufficient. A serious evaluation can accommodate both truths. The people asking fans to be patient should be equally willing to explain what that patience is expected to produce.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson looks to pass against Texas. | Chris Gutierrez, Hogs On SI Images

6. Be Thankful the Golden Boot Still Means Something

Arkansas cannot fix the season against LSU. It can beat LSU. That distinction should liberate the finale from the impossible burden of explaining the entire program. The Tigers have won nine of the past 10 meetings. Interrupting that run would give Arkansas a worthwhile result against an opponent its supporters have ample reason to want to beat.

It would matter to players whose seasons are measured in practices, meetings, treatment and work—not just arguments about the head coach. A rivalry victory does not need to validate every institutional decision to be worth celebrating.

7. Be Thankful the Portal Offers Options, Then Demand Proof

Another round of roster turnover is approaching, according to reporting ahead of the finale. That creates opportunities. It does not establish that Arkansas has already improved. The transfer portal makes it easy to confuse activity with accomplishment. An unfamiliar player arrives carrying the benefit of everything supporters hope he might become.

A returning player carries the burden of everything they have already seen. Neither is a complete evaluation. Arkansas needs the right additions, sensible retention decisions, and development that makes both matter. Be thankful the staff has options. Save the celebration for evidence that it used them well.

8. Be Thankful SEC Membership Does Not Require Accepting Bad Football

The schedule is difficult. Nobody needs another paragraph pretending otherwise. But a difficult opponent does not make every penalty unavoidable. It does not excuse every failed assignment or render every unsuccessful adjustment beyond criticism. There is a meaningful difference between losing to a better team and making that team’s work easier.

Arkansas supporters should be sophisticated enough to recognize the distinction. The program should respect them enough not to blur it. The conference explains the challenge. It cannot become the answer to every question.

9. Be Thankful: Loyalty Does Not Require Silence

A fan can support the players and question the coach. A donor can contribute and question the spending. A season-ticket holder can renew and still believe leadership needs to change. Those are not contradictions. They are ordinary features of caring about an institution without surrendering judgment to the people temporarily running it.

The boundary should be clear: criticize decisions, performance, and results; reject personal abuse. Within that boundary, scrutiny is legitimate. An athletic department should be able to distinguish between people who want it to fail and people who are tired of watching it fall short.

10. Be Thankful Football Does Not Have to Own the Entire Holiday

Watch the game. Debate the play calls. Expect something better than another explanation of why winning is difficult. Then enjoy the people around the table. That is not an instruction to care less. It is permission to remember that a football program does not earn unlimited control over a family’s weekend simply because it has inspired years of loyalty. Arkansas fans can be grateful for the relationships, memories, and traditions attached to the Razorbacks without being grateful for the current record.

The university should understand the distinction. Supporters are willing to invest their money, attention, and hope through another disappointing season. That is something worth appreciating—and something leadership has a responsibility not to waste. The fans do not need to become more thankful for what they are getting. Arkansas needs to give them more to be thankful for.

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