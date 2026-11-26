FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Dec. 4, 2025, I reported per sources that Tim Cramsey would follow Ryan Silverfield from Memphis to Fayetteville.

Local reporters, stations, and ESPN confirmed it the next day. A season later, I have to ask a question I never expected to write: is this Saturday Cramsey's last game as Arkansas' offensive coordinator?

Nothing has been announced, and I'm not reporting that a decision has been made but the question is fair, and it's the one hanging over this program.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield celebrates from the sideline during the first half against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Why The Hire Made Sense

The logic was strong. Cramsey had been an offensive coordinator for 17 seasons and a quarterbacks coach for 18. At Memphis, his offense led the American in scoring in 2024 at 35.7 points per game and ranked third at 34.6 the following season. All six of Silverfield's Memphis teams averaged at least 30 points per game.

Arkansas fans had watched offenses fall apart for years. Here was a coordinator who made scoring look easy, working for a head coach who trusted him. I told you he was coming because I believed it mattered, and I still think the hire was reasonable. That is what makes this season so hard to write about.

What Happened Next

Arkansas is 4-7 and 2-6 in the SEC. It beat South Carolina 34-6, then lost 45-3 at Texas the very next week. That swing is the season in miniature, and it hurt because the good version was real.

Then came the numbers. Arkansas ranks 124th of 138 FBS teams in total offense and last in the SEC in scoring at 19.7 points per game. I expected an adjustment period. I did not expect to be writing about the bottom of the country.

Texas made it impossible to look away. Arkansas gained 363 yards and scored three points. It converted three of 14 third downs and two of six fourth downs, missed a 44-yard field goal and trailed 31-3 at halftime.

The Razorbacks also rank 29th nationally in time of possession at 31:41 per game. That is the detail I can't shake. This isn't an offense that sits on the sideline. It moves and gives you hope on the way down the field before it stalls.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

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I want to be fair, because I would want the same. KJ Jackson has thrown for 2,231 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he hasn't been a quarterback who changes games. Max Gilbert is 1-for-7 from 50 yards and beyond, so some of the lost points were never about the play-caller.

The SEC isn't the American Conference, and this isn't the roster Cramsey had at Memphis. But a jump in competition doesn't fully explain being ranked No.124 in total offense.

What Silverfield Has Said

Silverfield has been honest about how he feels. After Texas, he said he was "very, very angry." I believe him. But anger is not a plan, and the harder part is turning it into an answer.

When asked about the offensive staff, he said, "We are 100% focused on LSU. That's our plan. We will jump into what happens after that, after this Saturday."

I read that as a coach protecting rivalry week. It doesn't confirm a change, and it doesn't defend Cramsey. But it does leave the door open, and I think he knows that.

There is a real case for keeping Cramsey. He and Silverfield have worked together since 2022, and one bad season shouldn't wipe out years of trust. Hank Hendrix made his debut at Texas, and Silverfield said he has a bright future, though he won't play against LSU.

Another round of roster turnover is coming, and changing the play-caller in the middle of it could make everything harder. The case for change is just as simple. A coordinator hired to score has to score. If Arkansas looks the same next fall, Silverfield will have spent another year on a plan that didn't work, and the right time to change was this offseason.

What I Owe You

After the turmoil of this hire, I owe you my honest view. I don't think Silverfield made an unreasonable decision. I think he made a loyal one, and loyalty is a good quality until the results stop following it.

If Cramsey stays, I want to hear the plan. What changes in how Arkansas finishes drives, on third down and in the red zone?

If he goes, I hope it happens with respect for what he built at Memphis, because those years were real. A change doesn't have to be a verdict on a man. So is Saturday his last game as offensive coordinator?

I don't know, and I won't pretend to. Silverfield has said the answer comes after LSU. When it does, I'll be there to tell you the truth about it.

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