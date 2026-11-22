Ryan Silverfield did not need an introduction to difficult football before taking the Arkansas job. He needed a roster and an operation capable of surviving this particular kind. Texas supplied the distinction Saturday.

The Longhorns beat Arkansas 45-3, sending the Razorbacks to 4-7 overall and 2-6 in SEC play. A week after Silverfield’s most convincing conference victory, his team could not keep a rivalry game competitive through halftime.

That does not mean everything accomplished at Memphis was irrelevant. It means previous success cannot do the work required in Fayetteville. Silverfield is swimming in new waters, and Texas demonstrated how unforgiving they become when almost every weakness is exposed at once.

Arkansas gets embarrassed in Austin. What went wrong against Texas, what Arch Manning showed us, and where do the Razorbacks go from here? Three takeaways from a tough night in Austin. #wps pic.twitter.com/RIUVAMDUPf — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) November 22, 2026

The Talent Gap Was Real, So Were the Avoidable Mistakes.

Texas had advantages Arkansas could not solve with one better call. Arch Manning completed 21 of 25 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. The Razorbacks could not consistently pressure him or make his receivers work hard enough for their opportunities. When Texas needed to accelerate before halftime, it did.

The Longhorns scored two touchdowns in the final 2:20 of the second quarter, turning a 17-3 lead into a 31-3 advantage. Their final scoring possession of the half covered 74 yards in four plays and 26 seconds. That sequence illustrated the competitive gap. The opening minutes illustrated something less defensible.

A holding penalty damaged Arkansas’ first possession. Kick-catch interference improved Texas’ starting position after the punt. A personal foul helped the Longhorns during their opening touchdown drive. Then a pass deflected off Jaden Platt’s hands after contact, and Jelani McDonald returned the interception 31 yards for a touchdown.

Texas led 14-0 with 9:01 remaining in the first quarter. Some of that was the better team imposing itself. Some of it was Arkansas helping. Silverfield cannot immediately erase every personnel disadvantage. He can be expected to reduce the assistance his team provides. The distinction matters because “Texas had more talent” is an explanation for difficulty—not a complete defense of the performance.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield looks on during the second half against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

More Resources Will Make the Evaluation Clearer

Arkansas has publicly discussed providing stronger football resources, and Silverfield has expressed confidence in the support available for building the next roster.

That commitment matters. So does what happens after it. A more competitive budget could expand Arkansas’ options for retaining productive players and addressing weaknesses. It would not make every addition successful or every opponent manageable.

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It would, however, make the evaluation less dependent on what Silverfield inherited. The next stage requires decisions that belong unmistakably to him.

Which current players form the foundation? Where does Arkansas need immediate help? Which responsibilities within the staff are working? Which parts of the offense ask more than the personnel can consistently provide?

Texas did not answer every one of those questions. It made them harder to postpone. Silverfield needs to show he can diagnose a mismatch without treating the mismatch as inevitable.

If the conclusion is always that Arkansas requires better players, the program still needs to explain how it will identify, retain, develop, and use them. Roster construction is part of the job. So is making the available roster function.

Opening statement from Silverfield following 45-3 loss to Texas. pic.twitter.com/pmRYzAbXYF — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) November 22, 2026

The Education Has to Produce a Different Response

The most frustrating part of Saturday was how quickly the South Carolina momentum disappeared. Arkansas had protected the ball, created four takeaways and delivered a convincing 34-6 victory the previous week. Against Texas, the Razorbacks committed two turnovers, forced none and scored only once.

Different opponents produce different examinations. Nobody should expect a performance to transfer unchanged. But the habits Arkansas wants to build need to survive beyond favorable circumstances.

Protection cannot be dependable only when the opponent makes it easier. Discipline cannot disappear because the setting becomes louder. A productive possession needs a chance to end with points rather than another explanation.

Silverfield deserves time to build something stronger. Time becomes useful when it produces better decisions and more reliable execution. It is not an accomplishment by itself. LSU remains.

Then comes an offseason in which Arkansas must decide how to close the distance between its ambitions and its current operation.

Texas showed Silverfield the depth of that water. The next judgment will be whether he adjusts—or keeps describing how difficult it is to swim.

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