Giant shift in 2030 reason for optimism, not worry for Arkansas Razorbacks fans

Want to geek out on TV ratings data?



Through CFB Week 8, there have been 27 games that got 5 million+ viewers.



Distribution of games by network:



ABC: 19

CBS: 3

FOX: 2

ESPN: 2

NBC: 1



Distribution of teams by conference:



SEC: 32

B1G: 12

ACC: 7

ND: 2

Big 12: 1 (TCU vs. UNC)