Razorbacks add pair of Big Ten transfers as portal window continues

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks figuratively gained a huge addition to its transfer portal haul Tuesday as USC transfer defensive lineman Carlon Jones announced his decision to commit to Arkansas, per reports.

Jones signed with the Trojans as a 4-star prospect and member of its 2024 class. The 6-foot-2, 306 pound lineman played in eight games this season while recording four total tackles.

He is the ranked as the No. 339 overall transfer in the portal, No. 21 among defensive lineman, according to 247Sports rankings.

BREAKING: USC transfer DL Carlon Jones has Committed to Arkansas, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’3 315 DL was ranked as a Top 20 DL in the 2024 Class (per On3)



He'll have 3 years of eligibility remaining

Arkansas' defense struggled mightily last season finishing No. 122 nationally in total defense by allowing more than 425 yards per game.

One under the radar visitor who announced his commitment to the Razorbacks is Michigan transfer running back Jasper Parker.

He served in a backup role in a loaded backfield behind Justice Haynes, Jordan Marshall and Bryson Kuzdal who all surpassed 350 yards rushing this season.

Parker finished his true freshman season with 25 carries for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

While he didn't receive a transfer rating from 247Sports, he was a former composite 4-star tailback in the 2025 class and was ranked as the No. 285 recruit nationally, No. 19 among his position and the No. 10 player in Louisiana.

He had more than 20 offers and committed to the Wolverines over offers from Alabama, Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, Arizona, Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas Tech, SMU, USC and many others.

The 6-foot, 205 pound transfer is a graduate of Archbishop Shaw in Marrero, Louisiana, which is the same town that produced former Razorbacks and NFL linebacker Scoota Harris.

Parker along with fellow transfer Sutton Smith are set to join returning bruiser Braylen Russell in the backfield next season. Silverfield's offenses are respected nationally as a physical unit predicated on strong rushing attacks.

Since the transfer portal officially opened Jan. 2, the Razorbacks have assembled a transfer class that consists of 10 commitments and currently ranks in the top 25 nationally.

Which Razorbacks are “all in?”

QB KJ Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore

QB Trever Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore

RB Braylen Russell, Junior

WR Jalen Brown, Redshirt Junior

WR CJ Brown, Junior

TE Gavin Garretson, Redshirt Freshman

OL Caden Kitler, Redshirt Senior

OL Kobe Branham, Redshirt Sophomore

DE Quincy Rhodes, Senior

DE Trent Sellers, Redshirt Sophomore

WR Antonio Jordan, Redshirt Freshman

LB Wyatt Simmons, Redshirt Freshman

RB Markeylin Batton, Redshirt Freshman

FB Maddox Lassiter, Redshirt Junior

WR Ismael Cisse, Redshirt Junior

OL Kash Courtney, Redshirt Freshman

DE Kieundre Johnson, Redshirt Freshman

DE Caleb Bell, Redshirt Sophomore

DB Christian Harrison, Transfer (Cincinnati)

K Braeden McAlister, Transfer (Georgia State)

K Max Gilbert, Transfer (Tennessee)

QB AJ Hill, Transfer (Memphis)

RB Sutton Smith, Transfer (Memphis)

OL Malachi Breland, Transfer (Memphis)

WR Jamari Hawkins, Transfer (Memphis)

LB Ja'Quavion Smith, Transfer (Howard)

DL Carlon Jones, Transfer (USC)

RB Jasper Parker, Transfer (Michigan)

Arkansas fans can stay up to date with roster transactions using the Razorbacks on SI Offseason Tracker that is updated daily.

