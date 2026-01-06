Razorbacks add pair of Big Ten transfers as portal window continues
In this story:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks figuratively gained a huge addition to its transfer portal haul Tuesday as USC transfer defensive lineman Carlon Jones announced his decision to commit to Arkansas, per reports.
Jones signed with the Trojans as a 4-star prospect and member of its 2024 class. The 6-foot-2, 306 pound lineman played in eight games this season while recording four total tackles.
He is the ranked as the No. 339 overall transfer in the portal, No. 21 among defensive lineman, according to 247Sports rankings.
Arkansas' defense struggled mightily last season finishing No. 122 nationally in total defense by allowing more than 425 yards per game.
One under the radar visitor who announced his commitment to the Razorbacks is Michigan transfer running back Jasper Parker.
He served in a backup role in a loaded backfield behind Justice Haynes, Jordan Marshall and Bryson Kuzdal who all surpassed 350 yards rushing this season.
Parker finished his true freshman season with 25 carries for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.
While he didn't receive a transfer rating from 247Sports, he was a former composite 4-star tailback in the 2025 class and was ranked as the No. 285 recruit nationally, No. 19 among his position and the No. 10 player in Louisiana.
He had more than 20 offers and committed to the Wolverines over offers from Alabama, Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, Arizona, Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas Tech, SMU, USC and many others.
The 6-foot, 205 pound transfer is a graduate of Archbishop Shaw in Marrero, Louisiana, which is the same town that produced former Razorbacks and NFL linebacker Scoota Harris.
Parker along with fellow transfer Sutton Smith are set to join returning bruiser Braylen Russell in the backfield next season. Silverfield's offenses are respected nationally as a physical unit predicated on strong rushing attacks.
Since the transfer portal officially opened Jan. 2, the Razorbacks have assembled a transfer class that consists of 10 commitments and currently ranks in the top 25 nationally.
Which Razorbacks are “all in?”
- QB KJ Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore
- QB Trever Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore
- RB Braylen Russell, Junior
- WR Jalen Brown, Redshirt Junior
- WR CJ Brown, Junior
- TE Gavin Garretson, Redshirt Freshman
- OL Caden Kitler, Redshirt Senior
- OL Kobe Branham, Redshirt Sophomore
- DE Quincy Rhodes, Senior
- DE Trent Sellers, Redshirt Sophomore
- WR Antonio Jordan, Redshirt Freshman
- LB Wyatt Simmons, Redshirt Freshman
- RB Markeylin Batton, Redshirt Freshman
- FB Maddox Lassiter, Redshirt Junior
- WR Ismael Cisse, Redshirt Junior
- OL Kash Courtney, Redshirt Freshman
- DE Kieundre Johnson, Redshirt Freshman
- DE Caleb Bell, Redshirt Sophomore
- DB Christian Harrison, Transfer (Cincinnati)
- K Braeden McAlister, Transfer (Georgia State)
- K Max Gilbert, Transfer (Tennessee)
- QB AJ Hill, Transfer (Memphis)
- RB Sutton Smith, Transfer (Memphis)
- OL Malachi Breland, Transfer (Memphis)
- WR Jamari Hawkins, Transfer (Memphis)
- LB Ja'Quavion Smith, Transfer (Howard)
- DL Carlon Jones, Transfer (USC)
- RB Jasper Parker, Transfer (Michigan)
Arkansas fans can stay up to date with roster transactions using the Razorbacks on SI Offseason Tracker that is updated daily.
Hogs Feed
Jacob Davis is a reporter for Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, with a decade of experience covering high school and transfer portal recruiting. He has previously worked at Rivals, Saturday Down South, SB Nation and hosted podcasts with Bleav Podcast Network where his show was a finalist for podcast of the year. Native of El Dorado, he currently resides in Central Arkansas with his wife and daughter.