Razorbacks hope to get visit from Big 12 starting offensive tackle

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The college football transfer portal officially opens Jan. 2, but several prospects, including Oklahoma State offensive tackle Grant Seagren, have already begun lining up official visits.

Seagren has his list of suitors trimmed with Auburn expected to receive the first official visit on Jan. 2. He'll head back home and visit with his current school, led by new coach Eric Morris Jan. 3-4 before heading to Northwestern Jan. 5-6.

The Razorbacks are expected to host Seagren, but a date for his visit is yet to be released.

NEWS: Oklahoma State transfer OT Grant Seagren is set to visit 4 schools, he tells @On3Sports



Auburn: January 2-3

Oklahoma State: January 3-4

Northwestern: January 5-6

Arkansas: TBA



He’s the No. 2 OT in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankingshttps://t.co/XE5N3eBUaL pic.twitter.com/X3bbCyncAC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 30, 2025

After monitoring years of transfer portal activity it is quite rare to see a player schedule multiple visits prior to making a decision. That means there is a strong chance that SEC rival Auburn earns his commitment early on unless Oklahoma State can convince him to remain with the program.

The 6-foot-6 and 311 pound tackle announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Oct. 26 following the firing of long-time Cowboys coach Mike Gundy. He played in all 12 games while recording the third-most snaps among Oklahoma State offensive linemen in 2025.

This will be Seagren's third time to transfer during his college career, following a two year stay at Nebraska where he played seven games in 2024. He was a member of the Cornhuskers 2023 signing class as a walk-on tight end before converting to the offensive line

Week 8 College Football Team of the Week🔥 pic.twitter.com/0pNIpY1W4m — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 19, 2025

Seagren is currently rated a 3-star transfer as the No. 174 ranked available player in the portal and No. 9 among offensive tackles, according to 247Sports rankings.

More portal activity

The Razorbacks are expected to host Slippery Rock transfer defensive back Kanye Thompson for a visit beginning Jan. 3. He recorded 60 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and 10 pass break-ups at the FCS level in 2025.

Thompson is one of the fastest athletes in the transfer portal, recording a personal best time of 10.1 seconds in the 100-meters during the spring. He was also a member of the 1,600 relay team that set a school record of 40.46 seconds, taking advantage of the sophomore speedster's acceleration in the final leg of races.

Arkansas also offered Western Colorado all-conference performer Cameron Cooper, who posted 81 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, five pass break-ups, one interception and one forced fumble as a redshirt junior.

Cooper has already scheduled one visit in January with No. 4 ranked Texas Tech with no others announced at this time.

Former Auburn wide receiver Malcolm Simmons remains in play for the Razorbacks as one of the top available transfers in the portal. It was reported last week that Arkansas along with Kentucky emerged as possible programs of interest, but there are no visits announced as of Tuesday morning.

He is currently ranked No. 15 among wide receivers, and the No. 52 overall player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports after catching 40 passes for 451 yards and three touchdowns in 2025.

The transfer portal will open at midnight Jan. 2 and go through Jan. 16. Arkansas fans can stay up to date with all of roster transactions by using theArkansas Razorbacks on SI offseason tracker.

