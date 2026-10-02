3 Bold Predictions Ahead of Razorbacks, Aggies Showdown

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 SEC) will enter Kyle Field Saturday night as double-digit underdogs against Texas A&M (2-2, 0-2 SEC). However, it feels like this game could end up being much closer than most national pundits want to lead on.

While there isn't much to take away from a dominant showing against undefeated Tulsa with a backup quarterback last week, the Razorbacks were able to take away what was a strong rushing attack in the weeks leading up to the meeting.

Momentum, motivation and belief means everything in college football these days, and the Razorbacks might have more of it right now than the Aggies do.

It's hard to ignore the hype train that's constantly playing down in College Station each season, but with a College Football Playoff bid all but out of the question at this point in the season, it's hard to believe Texas A&M is mentally prepared for what could be considered a trap game.

Throw out the overall records, this rivalry game has been nuts through the Southwest Classic years at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Perhaps, this is the game Arkansas ends its 12-game SEC losing streak.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall runs after a reception against No. 2 Georgia on Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Marshall Eclipses 250 Yards Receiving

It's been a while since the Razorbacks have seen a wide receiver pull in more than 200 yards in a single game with Treylon Burks doing it last against Missouri in his final game in an Arkansas uniform.

Chris Marshall has certainly been good as advertised since the season opener with his elusiveness in the open-field, and exceptional catch radius that allows him to come down with highlight reel receptions.

Going up against his first college team, Marshall heads to Texas A&M as the SEC's leading receiver on the year with 28 receptions for 473 yards and one touchdown on the season.

He is likely to be line up against the Aggies' top cornerback in Dezz Ricks, who is looking for a bounce back game after being lit up by LSU wide receivers for a tune of 125 yards and a score.

Marshall is probably playing with the most confidence of his entire collegiate career, and it would make sense for him to put on a show in front of his homestate, family, and friends in a primetime television slot.

Marshall could potentially become the third Arkansas receiver to ever hit the 250-yard mark and just the sixth time someone exceeded 200 yards.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Carlon Jones after a play in the first half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Image

Arkansas Defense Holds Aggies To 50 Rushing Yards

The only dimension of the Texas A&M offense that's really been productive, and that term is used very loosely, is the run game. Arizona State was able to stifle the Aggies run game to just 92 yards and one touchdown in Week 2 before ultimately falling 48-20 mostly due to turnovers at unfortunate times.

LSU held them to 91 yards on 33 carries (2.76 yards per carry) last weekend, which is a major cause of concern for Mike Elko's team.

Arkansas has done a respectable job of shutting down opposing run games as they sit No. 65 nationally just a few decimal points beind Arizona State, allowing 124.75 yards per game. Turnovers and a short field allowed Utah to rush for just 140 yards and four touchdowns in Week 2 in a disappointing 43-10 loss.

However, it was Georgia's dominant rushing attack that racked up 254 yards and four scores in a 45-17 that really inflates Arkansas' ranking here. Even just a more respectable showing that week would've pushed the Razorbacks firmly into the top 50 nationally.

What Arkansas doesn't want to do is allow the Aggies to get into a rhythm on the ground, and with improvement in defensive communication there's reason for optimism they'll try to make quarterback Marcel Reed beat them through the air.

Arkansas Razorbacks cornerback Joker Johnson reacts after making a tackle against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Joker Johnson Seals Game Winning Interception

Speaking of forcing Reed to beat the Hogs through the air, it's time for the Razorbacks to prove their haul of standout defensive backs from the transfer portal make an impact in SEC play.

Fellow cornerback Shelton Lewis caused and recovered a stripped fumble in Arkansas' victory over Tulsa last week, and now it's time for Johnson to prove his four interception season at Tulane in 2025 was no fluke.

The Razorbacks' offense puts together a fourth quarter drive in a heavy package that wears down Texas A&M's defense until there is less than two minutes left to go. That forces Reed to toss the ball around the yard until Johnson undercuts a wobbly pass on a skinny post route to Mario Craver to seal the victory.

Saturday's game might be an ugly, defensive slugfest but the Razorbacks continue moving away from it's slow start and allow Silverfield to pickup his first signature win at Arkansas.

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