Four Texas A&M Players Arkansas Fans Need To Know Before Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas got exactly what it needed last week with a 34-6 victory over Tulsa, but the period to enjoy it had to be short with the focus shifting to a road trip to Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Razorbacks return to SEC play Saturday night against a Texas A&M team that has dropped consecutive games and suddenly finds itself searching for answers after entering the season with College Football Playoff expectations and a Heisman contender at quarterback.

That doesn't mean the Aggies aren't lacking for talent, but the team isn't hitting on all cyclinders. Since coach Mike Elko took over in 2024, Texas A&M had only lost one game in September or October until dropping matchups with Kentucky and LSU in consecutive weeks.

There are still some positional matchup issues apparent between the Aggies and Razorbacks. Here are four Texas A&M players who could determine whether or not Arkansas leaves Kyle Field with its first SEC victory of the Ryan Silverfield era.

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dezz Ricks, DB

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson has been solid over the past couple of weeks, but will likely be tested going against a former 5-star cornerback in Ricks.

Arkansas ought to be familiar with him already given that he sealed the game 2024 game in Arlington with an interception of Taylen Green. To this day, that remains the only interception he's forced during his entire college playing career.

He'll likely be lined up against Arkansas wide receiver Chris Marshall, who currently leads the SEC in receivng and has become the Razorbacks biggest threat through the air. The 6-foot-3, 215 pound pass catcher has the size and physicality to create problems on the boundary, which will make the matchup between him and Ricks (6-foot-1, 193 lbs.) one to watch.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mario Craver, WR

The Aggies leading receiver has been a steady force on offense since joining the program last season. Craver will be looking to extend his consecutive games with a reception to 17 straight, as he has caught at least one pass in every game he has played at Texas A&M.

His 22 receptions on the year ties him for the fifth-most in the SEC, and No. 38 nationally to go along with 225 yards and two touchdowns. From a big play standpoint, Craver hasn't posted an overwhelming amount of this season.

However, it's his ability to make plays in the open-field after the catch that makes him dangerous. Craver will enter the game as the Aggies most targeted receiver, and his speed gives quarterback Marcel Reed an option capable of turning a short completion into something much larger.

That alone should scare Arkansas defensive coordiator Ron Roberts.

Noah Mikhail, LB

Hardcore recruiting fans will probably remember Mikhail, a former 4-star prospect out of La Verne, Calif., and was heavily recruited by the Razorbacks for a period of time. The 6-foot-2, 223 pound linebacker ultimately chose the Aggies over Alabama, Oregon, USC, Florida State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Ohio State and many others.

He currently leads the Texas A&M defense with 23 total tackles, including nine solo stops on the year. Mikhail received his first career start against Missouri State and has been a mainstay in the rotation after a spring injury that Daymion Sanford continues to work his way back from over the previous three games.

The sophomore linebacker has been a steady option this season, and should continue to provide key depth and playmaking ability against Arkansas.

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the second half against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rueben Owens, RB

Owens was the Achilles heel for the Razorbacks' defense last season, as he recorded 96 yards and two touchdowns last season in Fayetteville.

He was a steady workhorse last season for the Aggies, rushing for 639 yards and five touchdowns, but this season has been a whole different story. However, this week provides him and the Texas A&M offense a chance to get back on track as the Razorbacks have struggled to stop the run consistently.

Arkansas is allowing over 124 yards per game which ranks No. 66 nationally. But when Georgia was in town two weeks ago, the Hogs' defense couldn't set the edges and were gouged for 254 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

The Razorbacks have put in work to slow down opponents, but with as much team speed as the Aggies have, it's hard to see it paying off at least for this week.

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