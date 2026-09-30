Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Prediction, TV Channel, Kickoff Time and Everything Fans Need to Know

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will be in search of its first SEC win since Mississippi State in Oct. 2024 on Saturday when they travel to Kyle Field to face Texas A&M for what will be a 6 p.m. CT kickoff.

The Aggies are losers of their last two games stumbling in blowouts by unranked Kentucky and a motivated LSU team ready for a bounce back after losing to Ole Miss. Quarterback Marcel Reed is struggling mightily completing just 48% of his passes for 342 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

He has found some running room with 20 carries for 67 yards and another score. However, the Aggies' offense can't seem to manage any momentum on offense and are currently stuck in the mud without a winch.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks to the field during the second half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Image

This could turn into a rockfight of epic proportions as both defenses have endured growing pains, but have been overwhelmed against Power Conference opponents.

On one side, first-year Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield is looking to notch his first signature victory in SEC play while Mike Elko attempts to prevent this season from being lost.

Game Information

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas A&M Aggie

Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT

Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Arkansas Razorbacks Sports Network

Series Record: Arkansas leads 42-37-3

Betting: Texas A&M (-13.5), O/u: 50.5 total points (FanDuel)

DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

View of an ESPN college football logo on a camera before a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What ESPN Thinks

Texas A&M enters the game as overwhelming home favorites with an 86.7% chance of taking care of business. Despite dropping to 2-2 on the season, ESPN's Football Power Index still likes the Aggies at No.16 in the ratings system.

However, the Aggies are now expected to finish the year with a 6-6 overall record and just a 3.1% chance of securing a second straight College Football Playoff bid.

As for Arkansas, the team's 34-6 victory over Tulsa gave them a little push up the ratings with a climb to No. 60 overal this week. The Razorbacks are now projected to finish around 3-9 on the season with an 8.9% chance of reaching the six-win mark to receive a bowl bid.

ESPN FPI (SEC) Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Texas

3. Alabama

4. LSU

5. Florida

6. Tennessee

7. Texas A&M

8. Ole Miss

9. Mississippi State

10. Oklahoma

11. Auburn

12. South Carolina

13. Missouri

14. Kentucky

15. Vanderbilt

16. Arkansas

Aggies Quarterback Marcel Reed 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Elko Is Saying

The third-year Aggies coach sees Arkansas as a team that's being molded together in the image of Silverfield's culture. With that new found identity, the Razorbacks were able to get back in the win column against Tulsa.

However, he isn't going to let that be a trap game for Texas A&M, and will want to prevent that from happening on Saturday night.

"Yeah, I think it's a team that's forming its identity with a new staff," Elko said of Arkansas on Monday. "A lot of respect for Coach Silverfield and what he's done. Ran a really, really strong program at Memphis.



"Obviously coming off of a really strong victory last week against a Tulsa team that had been playing really good football, and so they're certainly going to come in here now with a lot of confidence that they've started to figure things out and are moving in a direction they want to move. So a team that's going to give us an awful lot Saturday night for sure."





After reaching the CFP last season, losing to eventual national runner-up in Miami, there might be some confidence issues for the Aggies this season. With two losses already on the resume and struggles happening on each side of the football, there might be some doubt creeping in about whether or not they can weather the storm.

"I think for sure angry about the things that have happened. I don't think when you go in the meeting room, you don't have a broken team that you're trying to piece back together," Elko said. "I think how they get performance and how they get results, I think some of that is a lot of different things.

"You have some kids that are pressing and wanting it so bad that it's not coming the way they want. You have some kids that need to learn a little bit more what it takes to strain to the level you need to strain to. I think you have some kids that need to practice better."

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell looking downfield on long run after the catch against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

By The Numbers

The Razorbacks have allowed some high-powered offense to do whatever they like to on the ground, and this could be a chance for Texas A&M to find their way, averaging just over 125 yards per game through four games.

Texas A&M Defense Arkansas Offense Total: 337.5 yards per game (63rd in FBS) Total: 365.3 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 212 yards per game (76th)

Passing: 275.8 yards per game (33rd) Rushing: 125.5 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 89.5 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (58th)

Scoring: 27 points per game (101st)

However, Arkansas has found success with a vertical threat from wide receiver Chris Marshall, who recorded a 198 yard and one touchdown performance against Tulsa.

The current receiving leader in the SEC is expected to have a target on his back to slow down the rest of the season, and it is fair to question if he will be able to keep that up or not.

Texas A&M Offense Arkansas Defense Total: 345 yards per game (112th in FBS) Overall: 324.8 yards per game (56th in FBS) Passing: 193.5 yards per game (108th) Passing: 200 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 151.5 yards per game (86th) Rushing: 124.8 yards per game (65th) Scoring: 31.3 points per game (68th) Scoring: 27 points per game (101st)



This one is going to be a low-scoring afair with some offense showing up early due to a solid script from both offensive coordidnators. This game won't come down to whichever team has the ball last, but which defense becomes opportunisitic enough to lead its respective team to a victory.

Prediction: Texas A&M 17, Arkansas 14

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.