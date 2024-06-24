4-Star Defensive Lineman Impressed During Arkansas Visit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – From the outside looking in it appears that the Razorbacks had a successful weekend hosting official visitors. Two prospects already jumped on board for the 2025 class Sunday with a possibility of more coming soon rather than later.
Defensive lineman Reginald Vaughn made his second visit over the weekend. He attended Arkansas' one-day camp last June and also visited during the spring. He came away blown away from how authentic the coaching staff is.
"This visit felt more intentional," Vaughn said. "They showed me how much of an asset I would be to the team/family. [The visit] is definitely not scripted. They really are who they say they are. What you see is what you get. "
The 4-star prospect is ranked as the No. 250 recruit according to ESPN and Rivals. He is the No. 21 player among linemen and No. 10 overall in Mississippi. He was a menace for opposing backfields with 80 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. The 6-foot-2, 260 pound lineman has received offers from many SEC programs like LSU, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Texas. Others programs like Penn State, Georgia Tech and Indiana are also in pursuit.
Vaughn really likes the vibe from some of the players currently on Arkansas' roster. After a disappointing 4-8 season, the team could have several reasons to let go of the rope, but remain focused on improving.
"The players that I've had the opportunity to interact with were very humble, chill, and focused guys," Vaughn said. "I appreciate them taking the time to just talk to me about the program."
Defensive line coach Deke Adams has been busy on the recruiting trail trying to bring in new blood to his position room. This season, Arkansas lacks a lot of young, fresh bodies after signing only two high schoolers during the 2024 cycle. Vaughn describes Adams as a straight shooter, someone not going to blow a bunch of smoke.
"Coach Adams is that coach that is going to give it to you straight up – the good, the bad, the ugly," Vaughn said. "I can appreciate his honesty."
Vaughn is being pursued by mostly SEC programs at this time. Arkansas along with Mississippi State, LSU, Ole Miss and Florida stay in contact with him the most. An announcement regarding his commitment is expected soon, he tells allHOGS.
