Arkansas Earns Commitment of Alabama Defensive End
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Razorbacks defensive line coach Deke Adams continues to load his position group for the 2025 cycle. Defensive end Trent Sellers announced his commitment to Arkansas Sunday evening following his official visit, according to his X account. He is pledge No. 15 for the class.
Sellers chose Arkansas over offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Nebraska. The Bulldogs were considered leaders for the Alabama native but the Razorbacks were able to forge a way into the conversation.
He has solid size to make an impact against Power Four conference competition at 6-foot-6, 233 pounds and a reported 85 inch wingspan.
He attends Faith Academy in Mobile with a 3-star ranking and is the No. 25 defensive end in his class and No. 15 player in Alabama. Sellers had a solid junior season with 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks.
Arkansas has been busy recruiting defensive linemen recently with three others joining over the past week. Caleb Bell (Alpharetta, Georgia), Keiundre Jordan (Terrell, Texas) and JaQuinten Madison have all jumped aboard since last Sunday.
The Razorbacks earned a commitment from Antonio Jordan, another in the long list of wide receiver from Warren that have chosen to leap into the SEC since Bo Hembree's arrival as the Lumberjacks' head coach at the turn of the century.
From a numbers standpoint, it will push Arkansas closer to Top 25 territory. However, adding a few of their highly rated targets set to commit soon would be great for perception.
2025 Current Commitments
4-star QB Grayson Wilson
4-star WR Kamare Williams
4-star OT Connor Howes
3-star DL Caleb Bell
3-star OT Blake Cherry
3-star ATH Quentin Murphy
3-star LB Jayden Shelton
3-star DE Keiundre Johnson
3-star WR Antonio Jordan
3-star S Taijh Overton
3-star DE Trent Sellers
3-star RB Markeylin Batton
3-star OL Kash Courtney
3-star DL JaQuentin Madison
N/R K Evan Noel
2025 Class Rank
247Sports: No. 31
On3: No. 41
Rivals: No. 28
