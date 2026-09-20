4-Star QB Liked 'How Intentional' Razorbacks' Coaching Staff In His Recruitment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While Arkansas didn't pull of an upset of No. 2 Georgia on Saturday, the Razorbacks still hosted an extensive list of visitors on Saturday, including intriguing 4-star quarterback prospect Nash Henry from Norman North (Okla.) High School.

Henry is the No. 1 ranked passer in the Sooner State in the 2028 recruiting cycle, and seemed to be impressed by the intentionality of the Razorback coaching staff.

"I really enjoyed my time in Fayetteville," Henry said after Saturday's game. "The biggest thing that stood out was how intentional the entire staff was and how much they made me feel like a priority.

Arkansas Razorbacks 2028 4-star quarterback target Nash Henry (right) with coach Ryan Silverfield (left) during his gameday visit on Sept. 19, 2026. | Nash Henry, X

"I got to spend a lot of time with Coach Silverfield, Coach Cramsey, Coach Stewart and Gaizka Crowley, and even the other position coaches and recruiting staff made a point to come over, talk with us and make us feel welcome.

Despite the loss, Arkansas coaches made sure that Henry felt comfortable around the program, and what his potential fit would be as first-year coach builds the program.

"I also really appreciated getting time with the staff both before and after the game," Henry continued. "Obviously, the game didn’t turn out the way any of us wanted, but I know building something takes time. You can’t judge a turnaround on three games, and I really liked hearing their vision and continuing to build those relationships."

One thing about college athletes is if mama's aren't happy with a program, no one will be. And it seems Henry's parents each came away impressed by the campus, football facilities and are sold on the coaching staff.

"Another big part of the visit for me was having my mom there," Henry said. "My dad and I had been to Arkansas in the spring and summer, but this was her first opportunity to see Fayetteville, the campus and the facilities and spend time around the staff."

The Razorbacks hosted an extensive list of recruits for the Georgia game, including several talented offensive recruits such as wide receivers DJ Ferguson, Chase Hancock, offensive lineman Jaxen Cepeda, tight end Orion Leautu, offensive lineman Cannon Zubeck, and running back Tavian Morris.

Norman North's Nash Henry looks to throw during a high school football game between Norman North and Piedmont in Norman, Okla., Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"There were a lot of really good players and recruits there today," Henry said. "I’ve had an offer from Arkansas since the summer, when I’m on visits I try to spend some time getting to know other guys the coaches have identified as priorities.

"That’s part of being a quarterback. You want to build relationships with guys you could potentially be playing with and help recruit a strong class wherever you eventually decide to go. I was able to have some really good conversations with some of those guys today, which was great."

Obviously, relationship building remains one of the biggest parts of recruiting at the national level, and Silverfield's coaching staff understands that. That probably won't change as the Razorbacks build momentum toward a building what could potentially be a solid 2028 recruiting class.

"Relationships are a huge part of my recruitment, and Arkansas continues to do a really good job with that," Henry said. "Every time I’m around their coaches and staff, I feel like I get to know them better and they get to know me and my family better. It was a really good visit."

Throughout his first two seasons at the prep level, Henry has completed 263-of-422 passes for 3,703 yards, 33 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The 6-foot-4, 220 pound athlete is currently touted as a 4-star QB, ranked No. 244 overall, No. 14 at his position and No. 5 among Oklahoma football recruits, according to 247Sports.

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