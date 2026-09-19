Top QB Prospect In Oklahoma To Visit Arkansas For Georgia Game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the top 15 quarterback prospects in the 2028 class, Nash Henry will be taking an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Saturday when the Razorbacks take on Georgia, he tells Hogs on SI.

The 6-foot-4, 220 pound passer is a 4-star athlete who is ranked as the No. 244 overall prospect in the country, No. 14 at his position and No. 5 among Sooner State recruits, according to 247Sports.

He received an offer from Arkansas from the new offensive coaching staff in June with other schools inquiring for his services such as Baylor, UConn, TCU, Kansas State, Missouri State, Tulsa and others.

While Henry was born in Waco, Texas, he has grown up in Norman, Okla., and has been one of the most electric players in the state for a while now. He has played in 13 games at the prep level for Norman North High School and has completed 263-of-422 passes for 3,703 yards, 33 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Henry is sneaky enough as an athlete to make defenders miss in space, but relies on his arm more as the strength of his game. Instead of forcing throws into tight windows, he learned throughout the offseason to make better decisions with the football in his hands.

He can stretch the field with ease as the ball comes out of his hand with such zip on seam and post routes. Ball placement is key on certain routes, and he shows plenty of touch on back shoulder throws and knows how to project passes at angles to where his pass catchers can adjust in the end zone.

On the run, he can toss the ball with accuracy whether it's off balance or coming off his right foot on delivery.

Norman North's Nash Henry scrambles as Mustang's Jayden Jones defends during a high school playoff game between Mustang and Norman North at Mustang High School in Mustang, Okla., Friday Nov. 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although his running ability won't show up on tape very often, Henry is a versatile enough of an athlete to make plays in space instead of relying on his ability to scramble from the pocket.

Other 2028 uncommitted quarterbacks Arkansas is actively recruiting are Titus Huard, Graham Simpson, Brady Quinn, and Andrew Whittemore (cousin of former Arkansas QB Malachi Singleton).

The Razorbacks 2027 recruiting class ranks No. 14 among SEC teams ahead of Alabama and Mississippi State, and No. 36 nationally. Arkansas has commitments from a handful of 4-stars such as defensive end Keith Richmond, offensive lineman Alijah Shaw, and wide receiver Jabari Watkins.

Arkansas will kick off against Georgia at 11 a.m. CT with the game being nationally televised by ABC.

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