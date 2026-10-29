Quarterback Prospect With Prototypical Size, Strong Arm to Visit as Hogs Play Mizzou

FAYETTEVILLE — A 4-star recruit is coming to The Hill to watch Ryan Silverfield and company battle it out with #23 Mizzou Saturday night.

The 6-foot-4-inch signal-caller has packed on about 30 pounds, according to The Norman Transcript. He's up to 220 pounds, his offseason goal. That's a good sign for a quarterback who wants to play college football at a high level.

"I've been working on just getting bigger and being more physical," Henry told the local paper. "Big thing for me is to utilize my legs more. I've gotten faster and spent a lot of time in the spring and summer working on my game, especially running-wise, so continue to be a good teammate every day and try to get my guys better."

That bodes well for Arkansas, as KJ Jackson's legs are a serious threat to defenses, even in the vaunted SEC. Mizzou comes into the game with questions of their own, but Arkansas could bring home more than a win if they play well this weekend.

Looking at the tape, you can see why this kid has scouts drooling. Henry shows a propensity for off-platform throws while keeping his running stride. From a more stable base from his offseason gains, he is able to generate tons of rotational force through his torso. This allows him to evade rushers and hit a tight window throw from a new angle.

Eight games into his junior year at Norman North in Norman, Okla., Henry has amassed 1,882 yards on a completion percentage of 63 percent with 26 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He's added two touchdowns on the ground.

Henry beats teams from the pocket first in an offense with a lot of motion and fakes. But he is a capable runner who is more of a scrambler than a pure runner at this stage. However, his midseason highlights show a nifty touchdown run that shows his ability to process and manipulate the defense from the pocket before breaking into a scramble.

Perhaps this season will vault his already lofty recruiting rankings even higher? If so, it would behoove Silverfield to establish a good relationship now.

Henry is the 16th-best quarterback recruit in the 2028 class, while boasting the fifth-best overall rating in Oklahoma, according to 247Sports.

Arkansas's new staff offered Henry a scholarship in June,10 days after Baylor offered him on June 7. Missouri State, UConn and TCU have since offered the strong-armed junior.

This unofficial visit follows another unofficial visit to watch the Razorbacks against Georgia back in September. Let's hope he gets a better impression of this Razorback team. And no opposing coaches run drills during timeouts.

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