Add Razorbacks' home woes to long list of issues Pittman doesn't know how to fix
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two weeks in a row with one score losses, coach Sam Pittman decided his Arkansas team would defend its 7-19 record in such games with a dominant showing at home.
Except it was Notre Dame dominating while the Razorbacks rolled over, gave up and called it a day by the end of the first half.
Arkansas' 56-13 loss to the Fighting Irish is no different than many of the previous eight games at Razorback Stadium. Going back to the 2023 season, the Hogs have lost seven of the previous eight home games by 10 points or more.
The lone exception in that stretch is a 19-14 upset of No. 4 Tennessee last season.
"Obviously, if I knew the answer, we'd have it fixed," Pittman said. "I don't know if that's circumstance or if it's something that we're doing different. Besides the travel and the preparation, what we do weekly, besides the things that we emphasize are the same as far as scheduling.
"I really don't know. I will say this. I'm as surprised that this happened today as anybody, and because I really felt like we were locked in and ready for the challenge that they have. [Notre Dame] has a really good team. I get it, but not one to embarrass us like that."
Home should be where teams play with such heart, grit, determination, energy, effort and enthusiasm, but something is broken and it can't be blamed on the fanbase.
Each and every home game Arkansas fans buy the tickets, book hotel rooms, tailgate and show up to Razorback Stadium just to go home disappointed by the product they pay good money to see.
Back in 2020, Pittman basically said the days of Arkansas going somewhere and being embarrassed were over. Well, he didn't realize six years later, his teams would still be getting their teeth knocked in its own safe haven.
Whether the losses are home or away, Pittman's overall win-loss record is snow balling the other direction and could get worse given the Razorbacks' final seven games will come against SEC competition.
“Well, I mean, I understand. I get it,” Pittman said following the game. “If I was a fan I’d be mad at me too. You know? I’d be frustrated as hell with me. But here’s what I’ll say: As long as I’m the head coach at Arkansas I’m going to fight my butt off to get the guys out there and how long that is, that’s not, it is partly up to me because of what we put on the field, but that’s not my call.”
While Pittman acts as if his job security doesn't bother him, it's hard to ignore it with such effort issues week-by-week.
After all this time, Arkansas' sixth-year coach finally acknowledge the fire that burns beneath his seat and understands the frustration fans must have following Saturday's 43-point drubbing at the hands of Notre Dame.
“If I’m worried about that all the time I won’t be able to do as good a job as I possibly can,” Sam Pittman said. “But I will say this: If I was the fans I’d be mad at me too. Hell, I’m mad at me, to be perfectly honest.”
Respectfully, Pittman has never singled out an assistant coach. While that remained true Saturday, he knows something might need to change going into a bye week before heading to play at Tennessee Oct. 11.
“The game got over, what, 20 minutes ago?” Pittman said. “Listen, we owe it to everybody to put the best product out there, so there’s a lot of things that come in play with that.”