After rocky spring transformed Russell ready to lead Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running back Braylen Russell is hoping a summer of hard work and self-reflection will help him earn back his place atop the Razorbacks’ depth chart after a challenging spring.
Russell, a sophomore from Benton, Ark., emerged as a key contributor during his freshman season, rushing for 354 yards and three touchdowns on 67 carries.
He burst onto the scene with a 175-yard performance against Mississippi State before an injury forced him out of the game.
The offseason was anything but smooth for Russell. After considering a transfer to Ole Miss, he opted to remain with the Razorbacks.
Expectations were high for Russell heading into spring practice, but his play fell short of what the coaching staff needed.
Running backs coach Kolby Smith said Russell struggled with finishes, explosive runs and making the right reads.
“We did not have the explosive runs. We did not have the finish. We didn’t have the right reads,” Smith said. “The speed on tracks, none of that was where it needed to be. Just a total night-and-day difference from where he is today, than where he was in the spring.”
To motivate Russell, Smith sent him videos of former NFL running backs Mike Alstott and Leonard Fournette, encouraging him to emulate their approach and toughness.
The strategy appears to be working, as Russell has shown improvement and a new level of maturity, according to Smith.
“Just maturity. In college, you have to work. You have to earn what you do every day, no different than what we’re doing,” Smith said. “Now that he knows and understands that, with Rodney having a year of experience under his belt, with Mike coming in, all of them gunning in for that No. 1 spot, it made him realize, ‘Hey, it ain’t just going to be given to me, I got to earn it every day.’ Now that he sees that, we’re getting the Braylen that we need to have.”
Russell said he is learning more about himself as he prepares for the new season.
“Learning, still learning myself, seeing what I can do, what I can’t do, getting better at what I couldn’t do,” Russell said. “Now, I’m getting better at what I couldn’t do in the spring, running hard, explosive, catching balls out the backfield and stuff like that. So, I’ve learned more in this camp doing what I could do in the spring.”
A significant part of Russell’s offseason was his weight loss. He dropped 15 pounds, from 253 pounds as a freshman to 238 entering fall camp.
Sam Pittman said the change should help Russell stay healthy and consistent.
“I believe will do it,” Pittman said. “He’s had a great summer. He’s in shape. There’s power in being in shape, now. If you’re not, you’re not very powerful. If you are, your mind, your body tells you.
“It’s powerful being in shape. If Braylen can stay healthy and fight through the nicks and the this and that. I believe you can [be consistent] on a regular basis.”
Competition in the Razorbacks’ backfield is fierce. Rodney Hill returns with experience, and newcomer Mike Washington is pushing for playing time. Russell understands that the starting job must be earned every day.
“In college, you have to work. You have to earn what you do every day, no different than what we’re doing,” Smith said. “I’m out here trying to earn my job because I know somebody else wants to be the running backs coach at the University of Arkansas, so that’s how I attack it every day.”
Russell’s offseason transformation has caught the attention of the college football world. He was named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list, but those watch lists now are just a wide-ranging list.
Despite the ups and downs, Russell is focused on what he can control. He is determined to let his play speak for itself as Arkansas prepares for the season opener.
With the Razorbacks looking for stability on offense, Russell’s performance this fall could be a deciding factor in Arkansas’ SEC campaign.
For now, he remains a work in progress.