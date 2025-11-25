Alabama fans worried sick at possibility of losing Wommack to Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In a coaching search that's that’s moved slower than normal, mostly due to a coaching change made to end September, the Razorbacks' fanbase are growing restless by the day.
One coach who has emerged of late is Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, but wouldn't dive in on the speculation when asked during a press conference Monday.
Wommack's a man who's buckled his chinstraps and went toe to toe against SEC defenses with the Razorbacks before transferring to Southern Miss. At 38-years-old, he's seen is stock skyrocket from little known assistant at several different levels before receiving his first big break at Indiana.
His time with the Crimson Tide has reinvigorated a program once known for its elite defenses under the likes of Kirby Smart, Jeremy Pruitt, Pete Golding and many others.
But, now in Tuscaloosa, his candidacy would be viewed as a major blow. In Fayetteville, it would be seen as athletics director Hunter Yurachek getting his man, a defensive coach ready to build off a foundation left behind by fired coach Sam Pittman.
Alabama fans would be frustrated losing Wommack
Look no further than some of the reactions Tide fans have shared since Kalen DeBoer's name began to circulate around the Penn State opening.
It's clear Wommack has stabilized Alabama's defense during a delicate transition from a legendary coach in Nick Saban to DeBoer. While DeBoer might have disappointed to this point in his tenure, much of his success has been credited to Wommack due to deficiencies in offensive production at times.
Alabama fans knew the post-Nick Saban era required steady voices, especially on defense. Wommack brought a modern day 4-2-5 defensive scheme with clear communication, discipline and confidence in swarming to the football.
From the moment Wommack arrived at Alabama, his talented defense played fast, disciplined and organized much like those championship level units in the early Saban years.
Defensive results in Year 1 of a coaching transition mattered, as the Crimson Tide won nine games and are on the verge of winning 10 this season, even if there might be some talk about DeBoer's job, especially if he loses to a struggling Auburn team.
Should Alabama end up escaping The Plains Saturday, it should help obtaining a College Football Playoff bid, but undoubtedly hurt Arkansas' timing in possibly hiring Wommack.
Wommack didn’t just keep the defense afloat — he elevated it. Alabama finished in the top tier of the nation in scoring and pass defense, and younger defenders grew faster than expected.
For fans, the product on the field matched what they’d hoped a coordinator hire would bring. That’s a difficult thing to give up after one season.
Stealing Wommack makes sense
Wommack’s coaching career didn't start in Fayetteville, but it was the place he first learned what playing for championships means. It's made him hungry, challenged him to be great like his tenure of turning South Alabama from a forgotten FBS program to 10-game winner.
He knows the place, expectations, culture, fanbase, demands of what this job requires and was here for some of the best on-field moments during Arkansas' time in the SEC.
There's no reason for him to go through a learning curve coaching in the SEC like every other outside hire requires.
If Arkansas hires Wommack, Alabama fans won’t be angry at him. They’ll be frustrated with the timing, the loss of defensive traction and another inconvenience in DeBoer’s tenure.
Arkansas fans, meanwhile, would see the move as the program’s first coherent step forward in years, especially on the defensive side of the football. Wommack is a coach whose profile matches the Razorbacks’ stated priorities, not just the fan-driven wishlist.