Anonymous SEC coaches provide honest assessment of Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s that time of year again where “anonymous SEC coaches” are allowed to sound off about their conference foes. It's seemingly become a tradition.
For over three decades, Athlon’s preseason college football magazine has provided laughable, awkward and sometimes interesting comments from various coaches around teh nation.
It’s no different this summer but most of them have a similar feeling toward the Arkansas Razorbacks and Sam Pittman.
Arkansas was able to cool off Pittman’s seat with a six win regular season that included a major upset of No. 4 Tennessee to begin the month of October.
That win did enough to save his job after blowing leads against Oklahoma State and Texas A&M in September.
“Last year, they did just enough to keep [Sam] Pittman off the hot seat, but it will be just as difficult this season. Sam [Pittman] has a ton of respect, but this roster isn’t going to separate them.”
Like many schools across the country, Arkansas dealt with transfer portal exits which included tight end Luke Hasz, right tackle Patrick Kutas and All-American freshman Jaylon Braxton. Not only did each of them move on, they also joined SEC rival Ole Miss.
Kutas wasn't the only offensive lineman to leave after the 2024 season as Joshua Braun signed with Kentucky and Addison Nichols transferred to SMU, a team that experienced its first College Football Playoff appearance.
The Razorbacks picked up a major portal win in December, signing Georgia Tech transfer starting left tackle Corey Robinson.
He did not allow a single sack last season for the Yellowjackets and posted a 91.2 pass-blocking grade which ranked No. 4 among FBS linemen, according to Pro Football Focus.
Fernando Carmona slides one position over to left guard, which is believed to benefit him at the NFL level. Central Florida transfer guard Caden Kitler will take over at the center spot for Nichols after a solid career in Orlando.
“They need better offensive line play, and they don’t have SEC-level talent up front on defense.”
Quality pieces in the trenches has always been paramount in football and Arkansas has struggled up front to protect its quarterback since Pittman took over in 2020. The Razorbacks offensive line has yielded 30+ sacks in each of his five seasons at the helm.
Defensive line coach Deke Adams has recruited well since joining the staff for the 2022 season and his position group immediately went to work as one of the best in college football that season.
The success has not been sustainable but the Razorbacks do have some of talent to work with including Quincy Rhodes and Cam Ball.
Justus Boone, David Oke, Phillip Lee and Ken Talley can all be contributors but it is unknown whether they can be major pieces to the rotation at this point.
The same can be said for Charlie Collins and Kavion Henderson who were highly recruited out of high school but didn't earn a lot of playing time as freshmen.
Another coach is impressed by the Razorbacks' group of seven wideouts from the transfer portal. Charlotte transfer O'Mega Blake signed with Arkansas as one of the top receivers available in the portal and is expected to be a major asset for senior quarterback Taylen Green.
This coach, like the other before him, mentioned Arkansas' protection troubles could cause Green problems in developing chemistry with his receivers.
“The receivers are solid, and [Taylen] Green is solid, but they couldn’t protect him, and they would get into trouble in third-and-obvious situations.”
The acronym NIL has been a word that has been used hundreds of times each day since July 1, 2021 and that won't change any time soon unless there is some sort of overhaul on how it is governed.
Arkansas, like many schools across the country, struggle to raise an appropriate amount of funds to remain competitive in the SEC when it comes to football.
“I don’t think they’re competing at a top level in NIL right now. You look at the portal exits, and it’s really hard for a mid- to low-tier program in this league to sustain bowl eligibility with this many extra holes to fill.”
That hasn't been the case for the other two major sports on campus as basketball made a run to the Sweet 16 under first-year coach John Calipari.
The Razorbacks baseball team is in the conversation as a top overall seed and favorite to reach the College World Series for the first time since 2022.
Arkansas has lost over 70 players to the transfer portal over the past two years and Pittman seems to be content not keeping some of his stars at home who are asking for more money.
"We’re not losing these kids because we don’t have money," Pittman said Dec. 2. "We’re losing them because what our value is compared to what maybe they can get elsewhere has been, at times, substantially different. We were a 6-6 football team and we’ve got money, and so we need to use it wisely."
"If we weren’t able to match what the number was out there nationally for somebody, then we were saying ‘hey, we believe that we can go get somebody as good or somebody, two somebody’s for that amount of money.’”