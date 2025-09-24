Another one gone as Razorbacks lose talented tight end commitment from Texas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks 2026 recruiting class took another hit Tuesday evening when 3-star Willis, Texas, tight end Javion "Skoop" Martin announced his decommitment.
The 6-foot-4, 250 pound prospect is ranked as the No. 464 overall prospect for the 2026 recruiting class, No. 24 among tight ends and No. 61 athlete in the state of Texas, according to 247sports composite rankings.
He initially chose the Razorbacks over offers from Houston, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Cal, Duke, Oregon State, Maryland, UNLV and many others.
Martin does everything well at tight end possessing soft hands, underrated physicality as a blocker and can line up at multiple positions in the passing game with speed to breakaway from defenders. He caught 51 passes for 804 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior for the Panthers.
He transferred from Pflugerville to Willis during the offseason, through the first four games of his senior season, Martin has caught 21 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns.
Martin decided to commit to Arkansas earlier this summer because of the atmosphere inside the football facility.
"There is a lot of reasons why I picked Arkansas, but the most important one is the coaching staff," Martin told allHOGS in May. "I have a good relationship with all of them and Coach Sam Pittman. They also connected with my family."
As of Tuesday, Martin couldn't be reached by allHOGS for comment following his decommitment.
The Razorbacks are now down to 24 total commitments for the 2026 class after losing Martin, but still rank No. 12 in the SEC and No. 33 nationally, according to 247sports composite ranking.
Last week, Arkansas moved on from 3-star quarterback Jayvon Gilmore following his decision to transfer from Gaffney High School when he lost his starting to job.
Prosper, Texas 4-star offensive tackle Bryce Gilmore decided to flip his commitment from Arkansas to Texas Tech two weeks ago. The Red Raiders have made a lot of noise lately behind a strong push from revenue sharing and a strong NIL surge from former offensive lineman Cody Campbell, who played for the late Mike Leach from 2000-2004.
Martin's commitment likely won't be the last as defensive coordinator Travis Williams tries to hold onto 4-star linebacker JJ Bush, who visited LSU two weeks ago.
Razorbacks 2026 Commit List
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough, Durant, Oklahoma
4-star LB JJ Bush, Theodore, Alabama
4-star WR Dequane Prevo, Bentonville
4-star OL Ben Mubenga, Buford, Georgia
3-star WR Keymian Henderson, Carthage, Texas
3-star S Adam Auston, Lawton, Oklahoma
3-star DL Ari Slocum, Farmerville, Louisiana
3-star S Tay Lockett, San Diego, California
3-star S Keivay Foster, Muscle Shoals, Alabama
3-star DB Victor Lincoln, Lancaster, Texas
3-star S Daylen Green, Havana, Florida
3-star DB Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Georgia
3-star WR Robert Haynes, Missouri City, Texas
3-star DB Kyndrick Williams, Fayetteville
3-star OL Hugh Smith, Missouri City, Texas
3-star TE Kade Bush, Chanhassen, Minnesota
3-star OL Tucker Young, Hot Springs
3-star DL Carnell Jackson, Auburn, Alabama
3-star WR Blair Irvin III, Bentonville
3-star DL Cameron McGee, Loganville, Georgia
3-star LB Caleb Gordon, Gastonia, North Carolina
3-star OL Ashley Walker, Hollywood, Florida
3-star ATH Ashton Dawson, Shreveport, Louisiana
3-star ATH Jordan Avinger, Orangeburg, South Carolina