Better or Worse? Previewing Razorbacks' Offense in 2026

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks have plenty to work on going into fall practice, but an overall assessment can't be reached until at least Week Two against Utah.

Now, these better or worse grades are not a full indicator of how the predictions will go, but only how things feel with just two months until the 2026 season gets here.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) rolls out to pass during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks: Better

This was one I straddled the fence over because the talent level has improved overall with three former 4-stars in the room along with a Division II passer in Braeden Fuller moving up from Angelo State.

Overall decision making ought to improve as Taylen Green relied on his supreme athleticism in the running game, but was woeful when being rushed. The worst part of his game was an inconsistent internal clock that would go haywire while being chased out of the pocket.

There were many plays each game that he sidestepped or escaped pressure to make jawdropping plays. But for every one of those, Green would take massive sacks in loss yardage that often killed drives before they could ever get going.

New coach Ryan Silverfield has a strong background as an offensive line coach, and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey has implemented strong schemes that limited sack totals and negative plays during their time together at Memphis.

KJ Jackson has a consistently smooth release with the ability to push the ball downfield with velocity and touch as a lefty. When it comes to AJ Hill, he goes into Year Two in Cramsey's system and showed solid command spending time with the ones.

“Neither one’s perfect, but there has been improvement every single day,” Cramsey said during the spring. “I’m going off AJ and KJ now, they’re plus 70% (completion rates) and that includes 7-on-7 and team periods, scrimmage periods of course.

“Any 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 we keep them separate. I think AJ’s sitting at 73%, KJ’s sitting right around 71.5% or something like that. So they’re doing a good job of taking completions.”

Taking what the defense will give them during fall camp and into the season will go a long way in establishing a rapport with a rebuilt group of receivers and potentially speed up the offensive install overall.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith during spring practice drills. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Running Backs: Better

Last year's emerging star Mike Washington is gone to the NFL, but was a complete surprise last year after being compared to former Razorback Knile Davis during the offseason.

While he didn't average more than four yards per carry against Power Conference competition during his first four seasons of college ball, he exploded onto the scene with a career-high 167 carries for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns.

Overall depth should be much better among this group with Braylen Russell, Sutton Smith, Jasper Parker, Cam Settles, TJ Hodges and Markeylin Batton looking to attack the season by committee.

“We’re going to need a lot of guys,” Johnson said in March. "We’re in big-time football. This is the SEC. It’s not just going to be one person. We have to run tough when it’s tough to run. So we’re going to need a number of guys to do these things, the things that we want to do.”

Russell returns after missing several games last season due to injury. However, he's trimmed down to 227 pounds which makes him quicker but remains a physical back in the hole who isn't afraid to put his hat down and make defenders pay.

Smith is a scatback of sorts at 5-foot-9, 196 pounds with explosive speed in the open field. He returned from a devastating ACL injury in 2025 to produce a career-high 1,058 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns before transferring to Arkansas.

Settles is another change of speed back who can get things done between the tackles, but also become an effective weapon in the passing game. Despite having a smaller role in the Razorbacks' backfield last season, he has performed well this offseason as the team's leading rusher in the spring game.

Redshirt freshman speedster Markeylin Batton and true freshman 4-star TJ Hodges were active throughout the spring, creating what could be a versatile backfield this fall.

“A lot of different guys can bring a lot of different things to the table,” running back Sutton Smith said in March. “We're getting to know each other very well. We’re just going to keep building, keep jelling together, and we’ve got a good coach in Coach YAC [David Johnson], and I like the offensive scheme for our running backs.”

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Wide Receivers: Better

How can a position group be better than one that featured five different receivers eclipse the 300 yard mark? While CJ Brown returns as the team's leading receiver with 319 yards and three touchdowns, Arkansas brings in transfers with loads of potential to go along with some underclassmen with high ceilings.

Former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class, Chris Marshall, impressed the Razorbacks with not only his production, but attitude when it comes to getting things done. A journeyman of sorts who started his career at Texas A&M, being removed from the Ole Miss roster, and resurfacing in the JUCO ranks, he finally showed what made him such a highly sought after recruit at Boise State in 2025.

Marshall broke out with 30 receptions, 574 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos while averaging over 19 yards per catch. If that production translates over to the SEC again, there's reasonable expectation that Arkansas can become a fairly competent offense under Cramsey's watch.

Veterans such as transfers Jamari Hawkins (Memphis) and Donovan Faupel (New Mexico State) were steady hands with breakout years in 2025, respectively. And former Stanford transfer Ismael Cisse, who missed last season with a wrist injury, has shown off his consistency as a slot weapon.

Youngsters like Courtney Crutchfield, Anotonio Jordan and Dequane Prevo have the opportunity to contribute in a big way this fall.

Crutchfield was widely recruited as a top-50 prospect two years ago, and Silverfield was quite aware of that recruiting him during his time at Memphis. Unlocking his potential will be key, and if that is done there is no reason he can't become a key contributor at receiver this fall.

"Courtney's got to continue to make strides in the right direction," Silverfield said during the spring. "He has played very limited football at the college level. Obviously he was a highly-touted high school player. We're going to continue to lean on Crutchfield to step up and make plays. We're challenging him. 'Hey, this is the way we practice. This is the way we go about doing things.'

"But Crutchfield is going to have to step up, and he's going to have to battle his tail off...He's one of those guys I'm kind of holding his feet to the fire and saying, 'Hey this is what needs to be done,' and he understands that, and I'm excited. I'll have to watch his growth because he certainly has the talent."

Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Jaden Platt in drills during spring practice on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

Tight Ends: Worse

It's going to be hard to replicate last year's success at tight end with Rohan Jones (27.3 ypc) gone after a year with the program.

Not all is blue in the room as Jaden Platt returns after being featured in a more prominent role last season, finishing with 297 receiving yards and two scores.

“Jaden did a really nice job,” Arkansas tight ends coach Morgan Turner said in March. “He’s also working to change his body up too. He’s been really strict with his diet. He’s been putting in the extra work.

"It’s been fun to see that, him trying to take the next step in his growth and really just completely getting serious about everything involved with this game. He’s changed his body and you can see it, and I think he’s moving better.”

He is joined by a host of players who have seen a limited impact at the college level such as Ty Lockwood (Boston College/Alabama transfer), Breylin Gilbert (Georgia State), Matt Adcock (Memphis) to go along with returnees Maddox Lassiter and redshrit freshman Gavin Garretson.

While this room doesn't have a whole lot of experience, their likely impact will be in the running game as Cramsey likes to implement a physical rushing attack that might require some 12 personnel.

Former Memphis Tigers offensive linemen Malachi Breland (72) blocks during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line: Worse

The Razorbacks have their work cut out for them if they want to be better at the line of scrimmage this fall after finishing last season with the No. 2 offensive line, according to Pro Football Network.

The Razorbacks provided quarterbacks Taylen Green and KJ Jackson 4.16 seconds of protection before pressure on average. They performed well against quick pressure (9.4%) and sack rates (6.7%) below 10% while only up 29 sacks on the season.

With center Caden Kitler and right guard Kobe Branham set to return as key starters, and top offensive tackle transfer Bryant Williams (Louisiana) expected to start, there's reason for optimism that the Razorbacks can establish physicality up front early on.

Memphis transfer Malachi Breland was a massive addition at 6-foot-5, 334 pounds, and will likely be the starter at left guard when the season begins. He helped pave the way for a Tigers’ offense that averaged 421 yards and 35 points per game while playing more than 800 snaps last season and earned a pass blocking grade of 79.7, according to Pro Football Focus.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.