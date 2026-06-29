FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Optimism is easy to find during the offseason, especially during talking season when every team across college football is undefeated.

Every program believes they have made the neccesary improvements, each coach praises his roster, and most every fanbase convinces itself that this is the year that their team is a College Football Playoff contender.

Arkansas has heard they hype plenty of times over the years. Just look back at 2015, 2016 and 2022 for reasons why preseason optimism can be shortlived.

After a 2-10 season, six one-score losses, a brand new coaching staff and a roster rebuild, Arkansas fans have more questions than answers going into fall camp. Beneath that level of uncertainty are several reasons to believe Arkansas has actually better positioned to compete than it was a year ago.

From a rebuilt offensive line and the injection of talent in its secondary to emerging leaders on both sides of the ball, here are five reasons the Razorbacks could take a meaningful step forward under first-year coach Ryan Silverfield.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson during spring practice drills inside Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

Razorbacks Offense Ahead of Schedule

Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey doesn't have a whole lot of flashiness to his playcalling. There's not any tight end draws from the three-yard line or even razzle dazzle opponents with trick plays out of the backfield.

He just wants to line guys up and keep his foot on the gas with a physical rushing attack and a pro-style offense predicated on getting guys open in space with room to operate. That kind of surgical approach is similar to coach Bobby Petrino's time, which should at least provide fans with some optimism.

It doesn't really matter which quarterback between KJ Jackson and AJ HIll wins the job either because it's going to come down to the emergence of receivers and an offensive line that can block

After speaking with a source close to the program, he tells Razorbacks on SI that the offensive line is locked in and are going to be legit. The source also believes there are up to two All-SEC caliber linemen upfront that would certainly help Arkansas become a complete unit this fall.

The biggest issue Silverfield wants to fix is trimming down on turnovers, which resulted in at least five of the team's 10 losses in 2025. Playing more disciplined and fundamentally sound will go a long way to establishing the Razorbacks as a competent unit in Year One.

There is enough talent for the Razorbacks to finish in the top 60 in total offense, but it'll be up to the defense to keep them in ball games on a consistent basis.

Arkansas Razorbacks secondary coach Deron Wilson at spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS

Improved Secondary Slows Teams Down

The Razorbacks performed a complete overhaul of its defensive backfield during the offseason with just one returnee from last year in Miguel Mitchell.

His decision to remain in Fayetteville probably had a lot to do with his old position coach Deron Wilson's return to the program under new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.

Not only is Mitchell likely to contribute at multiple positions, it's his SEC experience that makes him an invaluable part of Arkansas' defensive rebuild.

He will have 18 new faces across the secondary with impact transfer additions such as Jahiem Johnson (No. 15 CB), Shelton Lewis (No. 43 S), La'Khi Roland (No. 51 CB), and Christian Harrison (No. 43 S).

Arkansas finished No. 104 in pass defense by giving up over 239 yards per game but that's an area that must improve for the Razorbacks to make noise in 2026.

The last time Wilson took over the Razorbacks' secondary in 2023, the unit showed promise by improving from dead last at No. 131 nationally (294.7 yards per game) to No. 4 in the SEC, No. 32 nationally (204.3 yards per game).

Former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive linemen Trajen Odom (88) and Dominic Kirks (55) run during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 19, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Young DL Turns Up Heat in Second Half of Season

The defensive line didn't endure the same type of rebuild that the secondary did, but there are seven new faces in the room with several former 4-stars transferring in.

This room is going to be a young one, led by senior defensive end Quincy Rhodes but this time he might have a quality supporting cast around him. That will hopefully force defenses not to zero on him as the Razorbacks only weapon and provide opportunities for others to create backfield chaos.

With the return of David Oke, who missed most of last season with an injury, arrived to Arkansas as the No. 48 defensive lineman in the portal. The Razorbacks will need him to not only take up space in the interior, but also stretch plays out to the sideline like he did previously at Abilene Christian.

Alongside him is Virginia transfer defensive tackle Hunter Osborne, who has emerged as a leader this offseason for the younger players at his position. A former top-200 recruit in the class of 2023 could potentially be the defensive anchor Arkansas hasn't been fortunate to have for awhile now.

His stats at Virginia won't pop off the page at anybody, but there are hardly any defensive tackles that do. If he can hep stabilize Arkansas' run defense that yielded a woeful 185.92 yards per game (No. 116 FBS) and 24 touchdowns (T-No. 98 nationally), then the Razorbacks' defensive rebuild will have been a success in Year One under Roberts.

The future of Arkansas defensive line is full of potential and quality depth, including potential stars and contributors in Xadavien Sims, Trajen Odom, Carlon Jones, Danny Beale and Anthony Kennedy, Jr., who were all 4-stars coming out of high school.

If Arkansas can find a way to get half of the young guys to pop, it'll go a long way to helping the defensive backs cover and potentially make plays in the passing game.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) runs after a catch during a passing drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Chris Marshall Shows Off Why He Was No. 1 Prospect

Arkansas' lone 5-star on the roster this season is wide receiver Chris Marshall, who finally put together a quality season at Boise State in 2025. He is physically gifted at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds with plenty of speed to hit the afterburners in the open field.

His off-field past has been well documented since he arrived to the college game at Texas A&M with the historic 2022 recruiting class. However, it's time for him to finally make the type of impact in teh SEC that most scouts projected out of him in 2022.

He caught 30 passes for 574 yards (19.1 yards per catch) and two touchdowns for the Broncos last season and flashed premier playmaking ability during spring ball. But it's his leadership ability that has made others at the wide receiver position improve during offseason work.

"Oh, Chris [Marshall] is that guy," quarterback KJ Jackson said following the Razorbacks' spring game. "He's going to make a lot of plays for us. Every single practice, every single day, he's made a play that me personally, I'm just like, 'Dude, how did you get that done?'

"[His attitude] is what separates [Marshall], and he's kind of the leader in that position. He's passed that down to [Courtney] Crutchfield and [Antonio] Jordan because they've grown so much just from watching him play ball, and watching how he attacks the ball in the air."

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (10) and linebacker Bradley Shaw (7) celebrate a defensive stop during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Bradley Shaw Becomes All-SEC LB

After paying his dues as a heavily used backup over his first two seasons in Fayetteville, Shaw is expected to be the leader of the defense at his MIKE linebacker spot this fall.

The chiseled 6-foot-1, 227 pound second level enforcer has recorded 62 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one pass breakup, one fumble forced fumble and a touchdown off a fumble recovery.

Roberts says this is "Shaw's football team" after answering the call to transform his body into an every-down linebacker going into his junior season. With over 82 new faces on the roster, including eight at linebacker makes his presence in the locker room key to Arkansas' overall success in 2026.

"I would say right now it's probably Bradley Shaw's football team, and it's his job to lead," Roberts said earlier this offseason. "I've got high expectations for Bradley Shaw. I think he's a dude. He's trimmed himself down. He was 240, he's down to 227, 225. He's moving a lot better. He's one of the guys who are highly intelligent, high football IQ."

"He's very athletic, he can run, he can hit you," Roberts said. "He was a 208 or 210 (pounds) when he showed up. He's a guy that works extremely hard. I've been very pleased with his progress, how he's adapted to things. He's got a high football IQ. He's intelligent."

He fits the mold of a modern day NFL linebacker who can force the issue sideline-to-sideline with the ability to process quickly, and understands lane integrity against heavy RPO offenses.

His body transformation this offseason will allow him to become a more versatile piece in both the pass and run game because of his ability read where the ball is going paired with solid closing speed to provide Arkansas with legitimate value in both run fits and underneath coverage in the passing game.

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