Apparently, Calipari's Relationship with Stoops Not That Bad
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans don't have to worry about new basketball coach John Calipari getting along with football coach Sam Pittman. Apparently that whole deal at Kentucky was blown out of proportion by some media types.
That happens quite a bit. Usually all we need is a little nugget in there and we can make a mountain out of a routine family squabble. There's not an athletic program or business in the country where everybody is just having a wonderful time every day.
"Really, he and I have had a really good relationship for a long time," Stoops said Thursday at the SEC Football Kickoff in Dallas. "There was one little blip on there, but we're both big boys, we're both friends and have spoken, and I'm sure he'll be successful at Arkansas and wish him nothing but the best."
That little "blip" was about Calipari calling the Wildcats a basketball school, which they've always been. If you want to deny that, I hope the sky is blue and grass green in your world.
"It's always been that," Calipari told The Athletic in 2022. "Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. I mean, they are. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. At the end of the day, that makes my job easier and it makes the job of all of us easier. But this is a basketball school, and so we need to keep moving in that direction and keep doing what we're doing."
Stoops, who appears to try and respond to everything, didn't waste any time firing back. That was a little comical from a distance because it's like starting one of these social media fight with some guy on a phone at the bar or in his basement eating Cheetos and drinking beer. You're not going to win arguing with folks who don't even understand the argument.
"Basketball school?" he responded on X. "I thought we competed in the SEC? #4straightpostseasonwins." Yeah, good luck on winning that one, Mark.
As for Calipari, it's just one of those things in his rearview mirror. My first thought seeing it when it was happening it was just a matter of two guys yapping about their teams. That happens with every coach at every school and means absolutely nothing in reality.
It is good for clicks and views, though. For better or worse, no change to any of that is going to happen soon.
Aside from all that, the Razorbacks right now aren't in a position to say it's anything but a track school. In my view, you have to win some championships before you can declare an entire SEC program focused on just one school.
Fans might not want to expect Calipari to throw out any first passes at a football game like he did with baseball. That might be pushing things a bit, but it would introduce a new thing for the marketing department to do while they drag out the timeouts for TV.
HOGS FEED:
• Razorbacks Sam Pittman will be a changed man this season
• Petrino's Razorbacks offense more explosive Armstrong says
• Pittman's all-in best on Mateos to salvage hot seat
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook