Petrino's Razorbacks Offense 'Explosive,' Says Armstrong
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Andrew Armstrong didn't waste words when asked how Arkansas' new offensive coordinator, Bobby Petrino, will affect the offense this season.
"We're trying to be explosive this year," Armstrong said.
That's likely the most encouraging statement to come out of Thursday's gabfest known as SEC Media Days in Dallas. Arkansas led off the fourth and final day of the event that featured the head coach and three players from four teams each day.
Armstrong, a Dallas native who was the Hogs' top pass catcher a year ago, felt honored to be at Media Days and made sure to show his appreciation.
"Being my senior year, SEC Media Days in Dallas. I told my mom it's very ironic, so I'm very excited that I'm here," Armstrong said. "I get to see the people, get to see the view from the Omni (Hotel). I really appreciate that from my head coach."
For Petrino's offensive scheme to work and keep defenses on their collective heels, quarterback Taylen Green has to be efficient, on time and accurate. Armstrong said the pairing of Petrino and Green could be exciting for Arkansas fans.
He's been impressed with Green, the speedy 6-foot-7 dual threat QB who transferred from Boise State.
"Taylen Green is one of the most happy guys I've been around," Armstrong said. "He's ready to play. He loves when he messes up because it helps him. It builds him. It builds him, and he's that leader that a team needs."
That's been especially evident with how Green interacts with the receivers.
"Everybody can go to him, ask him a question about a route, and he knows everything," Armstrong said. "You can tell he's been in the playbook, and he's locked in."
The 6-foot-4 Armstrong led the Hogs in catches (56), yards (764) and touchdowns (5). He gained first downs on 34 of his grabs but it was still an underwhelming season.
He hopes to have an even greater impact in his second season with the Razorbacks after transferring from Texas A&M-Commerce, where he had 1,020 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022. He heads up a largely unproven receiving corps that many would call suspect, but Armstrong said, "I feel like our receiving room as a whole has been, like, great."
The second most proven commodity in that room is tight end Luke Hasz, a 4-star recruit who caught 10 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns in Week 3 and 4 losses at home to BYU (38-31) and on the road at LSU (34-31). He snagged touchdown passes of 59 and 11 yards – including a 2-pointer after the first TD – to tie the game twice in Baton Rouge.
Hasz broke his collarbone the next week against Texas A&M and missed the rest of the season. Arkansas' passing game suffered considerably due to his absence.
Armstrong is confident others will step up this season and mentioned, in particular, 6-foot-7 senior Tyron Broden and sophomore speedster Jordan Anthony, a transfer from Texas A&M.
Anthony redshirted as a four-star recruit at Kentucky in 2022 but then excelled on the track team as he broke the school record for freshmen in the 60- and 100-meters and finished second in both the SEC and NCAA meets at 60 meters.
"He is an absolute cheat code because he has 9.8 speed, and you can say down, set, hut, and throw the ball, and he is just going to run under it and catch it," Armstrong said.
But the 5-foot-10, 162-pounder from Tylertown, Mississippi, isn't even the fastest receiver on the team, according to Armstrong.
"We have Tyrone Broden, 6-foot-7, fastest dude on the team," Armstrong said. "You don't see that a lot [when a guy is that tall]. He's good at getting down on his breaks and catching the ball in traffic and good at going up and catching the ball. He has been extremely, extremely, extremely locked in this year."
Broden, quite slim while weighing in at a biscuit under 200 pounds, played three years at Bowling Green before transferring to Arkansas and catching only 15 balls last season.
Armstrong rattled off other receivers on the depth chart: Isaiah Sategna, Jaedon Wilson, Davion Dozier, CJ Brown.
"A lot of young guys, as well," Armstrong said. "Dazmin James, Jordan Anthony."
How well the Hogs play pitch and catch might determine the level of success they achieve in 2024. However it plays out, Armstrong hopes to be in the middle of it all.
