Nick Pringle’s calm night said plenty in Arkansas’ win over South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sometimes the loudest message in college basketball isn’t delivered with chest-thumping or scoreboard-pointing.

There are times it shows up quietly, in the box score, with efficient numbers and a calm walk back to the bench.

That’s how Nick Pringle handled his night against South Carolina.

The Arkansas forward finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists as the Razorbacks rolled past the Gamecocks 108-74 on Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

It was a productive, composed performance against the program where Pringle previously played — and one that fit neatly into what the Hogs needed.

Arkansas wasted little time getting Pringle involved. He scored the first basket of the game for the Razorbacks, throwing down a dunk after setting a screen, and followed it with another quick score to set the tone inside.

From there, his night was less about flash and more about efficiency.

Nick Pringle brought the energy last night ⚡️



🎥 Hear more from Nick and Z on today’s Razorback Daily pic.twitter.com/hqeND7oJRX — Hogs Plus (@HogsPlus) January 15, 2026

Pringle shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, finishing with nine points in the first half. He didn’t force touches, didn’t hunt shots and didn’t drift from the role Arkansas has asked him to play all season.

That role matters for a Razorbacks team built around guards and tempo. When the frontcourt produces without disrupting rhythm, it allows everything else to breathe.

Arkansas dominated the paint throughout the game, piling up 66 points inside. Pringle’s presence helped open lanes, set clean screens and keep South Carolina’s interior defenders occupied.

Even when he wasn’t scoring, he was involved.

“It’s really just a confidence thing,” Pringle said. “Really more energy. That’s something I need to be better at on a more consistent basis, and talking with teammates.”

Those words didn’t come with bravado. They came matter-of-fact, matching the way he played.

For the Hogs, that steadiness was welcome. Arkansas never trailed, built separation early and turned the game into a one-sided result well before the final media timeout.

Pringle downplays former-team angle

Despite the opponent, Pringle didn’t treat the game as a personal moment.

Asked afterward about facing South Carolina, he dismissed the idea that the matchup carried extra weight. The schedule, he said, still has bigger challenges ahead.

“A lot of people ask me that,” Pringle said. “But I would say no. I mean, that’s still my family over there. I can still love all of them.”

That perspective lined up with how the night unfolded. There was no celebration directed at the other bench, no extra edge to his play. It was simply another game, handled professionally.

South Carolina coach Lamont Paris had the same thought. Paris, who coached Pringle during his time with the Gamecocks, said he was glad to see him thriving in Fayetteville.

“I asked him about his family before the game,” Paris said. “I’m happy to see him in the role that he’s in. Just happy to see him happy. He’s a good person and a good kid, and I enjoyed my time with him.”

Good to see Nick Pringle get going again!



📹: @WarMachine2013 pic.twitter.com/kfQMXMXEYk — Tye Richardson ⛳️ (@TyeTheGolfGuy) January 15, 2026

For Arkansas, Pringle’s contributions fit into a larger picture. With guards driving the offense and the pace staying aggressive, the Razorbacks need frontcourt players who can finish, defend and avoid mistakes. On Wednesday, Pringle checked every box.

The Hogs now turn their attention to their next road test, traveling to Athens to face Georgia on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN2.

If Arkansas continues to get nights like this from Pringle — efficient, composed and connected — the frontcourt won’t have to steal headlines to remain valuable.

Key takeaways

Nick Pringle scored 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting with seven rebounds and three assists.

Arkansas scored 66 points in the paint, with Pringle playing a central interior role.

Pringle and South Carolina coach Lamont Paris both emphasized mutual respect after the game.

Hogs Feed