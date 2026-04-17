Are Razorbacks Gaining Ground in Recruitment of 4-Star Quarterback?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks appear to be trending for 2027 4-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier with recent recruiting developments at rival SEC schools.

With Kentucky and first-year coach Will Stein taking the commitment of fellow 4-star passer Jake Nawrot, the Razorbacks have a foot in the door to wiggle their way into contention. He is the brother of former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who is expected to be a third round selection in next week's NFL Draft.

The younger Nussmeier is an efficient left-handed thrower with a 59% completion percentage in his three year varsity career to go along with 3,564 yards, 32 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

His clean play can be attributed to the level of home training he has received over the years with his dad, Doug, being considered one of the best quarterback developers in the game. The elder statesman of the family currently serves as quarterbacks coach for the NFL's New Orleans Saints and has spent the previous eight seasons at the professional level.

New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier talks to New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore, right, before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

His father has been critical in the development of some of the more talented players in the NFL over the past decade with Dak Prescott (2020-22) Matthew Stafford (2023), Jalen Hurts (2024) and Tyler Shough, who finished No. 2 in the offensive rookie of the year race this past season.

Nussmeier, 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, holds scholarship offers from schools coast to coast including Arkansas, Kentucky, Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Texas Tech, Wisconsin, SMU, Kansas State and many others.

He will continue to be a highly recruited prospect until the end and the Razorbacks have plenty of reasons to be looking for options each cycle. Arkansas might be seeing separation in the quarterback room even if the coaching staff won't tip the hat one way or the other.

Rising redshirt sophomore KJ Jackson seemed to have the upper hand going into the offseason given his familiarity with the program and small sample size of production at the college level. However, if neither him nor AJ Hill pan out, Nussmeier could hear Arkansas' tune of recruiting pitches change over the next few months.

Arkansas isn’t in position to be selective at quarterback right now and must stay aggressive, especially with how quickly roster situations change across the country each offseason. While stability throughout a year provides comfort, coaches understand they have to continue to recruit not only their recruiting classes but also players they want to keep most.

Right now, the Razorbacks can sell something a lot of programs can’t and that's immediate opportunity to play early, which is a big sell for most young athletes.

And there is no need to oversell it either even if the position remains in flux throughout the 2026 season. His recruiting pitch becomes quite honest, and for a prospect like Nussmeier, that can carry plenty of weight on his decision.

2027 Flower Mound Marcus QB Colton Nussmeier recruitment has taken off these last couple of weeks.



Nussmeier has added Kansas State, Baylor, TCU, & Texas Tech to his offer list these last two weeks. pic.twitter.com/yr9Gewcits — Tre_LandoTFL (@Tre_LandoTFL) February 11, 2024

It's quite obvious why Ryan Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey might be highly interested in what Nussmeier brings to the table. He's been an efficient passer, doesn't force the ball and makes high IQ plays without putting the ball into risky areas.

He fits well with what Arkansas wants to do offensively with his tight mechanics, quick decisions, and possesses the ability to extend plays and avoid sacks.

The Razorbacks have their foot in the door to make a move to potentially add Nussmeier to its 2027 recruiting class. He would certainly move the needle, provide excitement for fans and shift the outsiders perspective on Arkansas football early on under Silverfield.

Razorbacks 2026 QB Scholarship Chart

Braeden Fuller, Redshirt Senior

KJ Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore

AJ Hill, Redshirt Freshman

Cade Trotter, Redshirt Freshman

Hank Hendrix, Freshman

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