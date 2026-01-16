Arkansas adds transfer lineman Ayden Bussell to bolster Razorbacks OL

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On a busy final day in the transfer portal for Arkansas, the program added another name to the ledger Friday.

After picking up three defensive players, the Hogs continued, signing former West Virginia offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, a move that continues a winter run that’s felt more like roster remodeling than simple touch-ups.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman from Mount Juliet, Tenn., officially became a Hog when Arkansas announced his signing on social media.

It was one more transaction on a day when the Razorbacks weren’t exactly sitting still, continuing to shuffle pieces along both lines of scrimmage.

Bussell’s route to Fayetteville hasn’t been a straight shot.

A three-star recruit out of Mount Juliet High School, he originally signed with Tennessee, where he redshirted as a freshman in 2023.

During the 2024 season, he appeared in three games for the Volunteers, logging 62 snaps before deciding to look elsewhere.

That search took him to West Virginia, though his time there didn’t include game action. Bussell later stepped away from football to focus on his health, a decision that ultimately opened the door for Arkansas to bring him into the fold as the portal window closed.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Arkansas football program,” Bussell said in the team’s announcement.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield has treated this portal cycle less like a shopping trip and more like a bulk order, and Bussell became the 38th transfer addition for the Razorbacks.

That number alone explains why the final day felt busy — and why depth, not splash, has been the theme.

Bussell brings positional flexibility, with experience at both tackle and guard, though Arkansas hasn’t indicated where he’ll fit first. For a Razorbacks offensive line that’s been searching for consistency and competition, his size and background offer another option in the rotation.

Coming out of high school, Bussell helped Mount Juliet to a 9-3 record as a senior and earned Region MVP honors, drawing attention for his frame and movement skills. Those traits followed him into college, even if his on-field reps have been limited so far.

Tennessee offensive lineman Ayden Bussell and Tennessee offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov after Tennessee's Orange & White spring football game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the Hogs, that limited experience isn’t a deal-breaker. Arkansas has leaned heavily on projection this cycle, stacking players who can compete, develop, and push the room forward rather than chasing headline names alone.

The timing matters, too. With departures thinning the offensive line over the last year, adding Bussell on the final day of the portal helps stabilize numbers and gives Arkansas another body capable of handling SEC practice reps — which, in this league, count for plenty.

Nothing about Bussell’s arrival guarantees a starting job. This is more about depth, competition, and insurance — the kind of moves that don’t trend nationally but tend to matter in October.

In the end, Arkansas saw enough in Bussell’s background, health progress, and upside to make the call.

On a final day that is staying busy right up to the end, the Razorbacks added one more piece and the offensive line room got a little more crowded than it was Friday morning.

