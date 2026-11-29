FAYETTEVILLE — The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

That's why it wasn't surprising to see Arkansas' inept offense sputter drive after drive against LSU on Saturday with QB KJ Jackson still at the helm. Jackson committed turnovers on Arkansas' first two drives of the contest, yet with nothing to lose, head coach Ryan Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey refused to put in backup QB Hank Hendrix, a 17-year-old freshman who worked his way up the depth chart and saw his first action against Texas on Nov. 21.

Arkansas' offense, which scored three points against Texas, once again only put up three against LSU. UA's lone touchdown came courtesy of a Sutton Smith punt return that tied the game at 10.

Arkansas' offense found some life late in the second quarter, getting into the red zone and eventually setting up a Max Gilbert field goal, but the Razorbacks were kept off the board in the second half.

Jackson went 18-35 for 203 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He was Arkansas' leading rusher with 13 carries for 37 yards, though he also fumbled on Arkansas' first drive.

Yet Hendrix, who could be in the mix for the starting job next season and had a promising drive against Texas that ended in an interception, didn't see the field.

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Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson looks to throw against LSU. | Nilsen Roman

It was just another example in a long line of examples of the 2026 Arkansas coaching staff failing to make what seemed on the surface like a fairly obvious change. Hendrix might not have fared much better than Jackson, but no one will ever know.

"I thought KJ's legs helped us when we needed them," head coach Ryan Silverfield said. "All the things that went into it, there was no thought."

For an Arkansas offense that failed to score a touchdown over the final eight quarters of the season, there would've been nothing wrong with at least trying to get a spark with Hendrix. Instead, the Hogs stuck with Jackson, who should be commended for his loyalty to the program but was far from the quarterback the Razorbacks needed him to be for most of the season.

Hendrix also appears to be the future of the program at QB, even if he doesn't start next season. The big question around Arkansas' QB room is whether or not Silverfield chooses to keep Jackson or goes shopping in the portal for a new signal caller.

"We’ll look and see," Silverfield said. "We’re going to evaluate everything just like we said. We’ll discuss more about the future of this program come Wednesday, so look forward to discussing that with you then."

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