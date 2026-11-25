FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas backup QB Hank Hendrix got his first game action against Texas on Nov. 21, completing 6 of 10 passes for 63 yards before a fourth down interception in Texas territory ended his lone drive of the evening.

Still, the 17-year-old who has worked his way into the QB2 position as a reclassified true freshman and is in position to one day be Arkansas' starting quarterback, whether that's in 2027 or 2028.

"His arm talent is special, and then like I said, the football IQ really, it comes easy to him," offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said of Hendrix Tuesday. "So, he was doing a great job in practice. We put him in our Sunday night young guys' scrimmages. He did a great job. And when we put him in in crossover periods in practice — and our twos go against our two offense, three offense goes against our one defense. We try and do good versus good as opposed to always scout guys — he's done a great job with it.

"What we saw from him on Saturday, what you guys saw from him Saturday, is what we see every day. He's calm. He's cool. He can make the throws. The ball's coming out of his hands really quick. He locates it, where he wants to put the ball, and again, as a young guy. I know I've mentioned I don't like that term, but as a young guy, there was some things on Saturday. He tried to force in there, and jokingly, that works at Fayetteville High School. It doesn't work in in college ball.

Arkansas quarterback Hank Hendrix and wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield talking before kickoff against Vanderbilt. | Hogs On SI Images

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"But he learned that. His first throw, he tried to rip one out to the field. It wasn't there, but then he came back and made some big time throws after that. One of his strongest assets and strongest characteristics is his voice, his calm demeanor. You drop a [17]-year-old kid in that situation to go out there and be calm, be cool, tell guys where to go. Brought the motion across one time, told him to stop, get set. For him to think like that, in that situation, is kind of what we've seen throughout his development."

The only big downside to Hendrix currently is his relatively small size. He's tall at 6-foot-3 but only weighs 190 pounds as opposed to KJ Jackson's 225. To start in the SEC, building a bigger, more physical frame will be key.

"He's got to work his way to put some weight on," Cramsey said. "That's something that he's going to work with. Some things I don't quite understand, but he struggles to put weight on. So, he's got to do that. He's got to continue working on that. He does a great job of working at it, but you've got to keep doing that to put the weight on, and just keep developing, man. Sitting, watching film, working on his feet, working on his athletic ability, and continue to process and develop things as he goes."

Head coach Ryan Silverfield said Monday that his plan is to stick with Jackson at quarterback, but if Saturday's game enters blowout territory in either direction, Razorback fans could see Hendrix inside Razorback Stadium for the first time.

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