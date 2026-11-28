It's the final day of the 2026 college football regular season, so let's make the most of it.

In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite player props for today's action. If you live in a state or region that allows you to bet on college football player props, then join me in the fun.

College Football Prop Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

KJ Jackson UNDER 196.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Wayne Knight OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Craig Dandridge Anytime Touchdown (+125)

LSU vs. Arkansas Prop Bet

The Arkansas Razorbacks have their work cut out for them in their regular season finale against the LSU Tigers, and not only that, but KJ Jackson is going to struggle to get much going through the air. Despite their recent losing streak, the LSU defense is one of the best in the NFL. In fact, the Tigers rank second in the country in opponent dropback EPA and sixth in opponent dropback success rate.

Arkansas would be smart to try to stick to the run game, which leads me to betting the UNDER on KJ Jackson's passing yards total of 196.5.

Pick: KJ Jackson UNDER 196.5 Passing Yards (-114)

USC vs. UCLA Prop Bet

Wayne Knight has had a fantastic season for the UCLA Bruins. He's given a heavy workload, and he's rushed 157 times for 875 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per carry while scoring 13 touchdowns. They're going to need him today against the USC Trojans, and he has a favorable matchup ahead of him. The Trojans rank 117th in opponent rush EPA and 103rd in opponent rush success rate.

I expect UCLA to hand him the ball early and often to soar over his rushing yards total of 68.5.

Pick: Wayne Knight OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Prop Bet

I'm surprised to see Craig Dandridge of the Georgia Bulldogs being set at plus-money to score in this game. He's tied for the team lead in receptions with 30, double the No. 3 pass-catcher's total. He's only found the end zone twice so far, but he and the Georgia offense now face a Georgia Tech secondary that has struggled this season.

Georgia Tech ranks 107th in opponent dropback EPA and 102nd in opponent yards per dropback. Dandridge will do damage on Saturday, and I love the +125 price tag on him to score a touchdown.

Pick: Craig Dandridge Anytime Touchdown (+125)

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