Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield was complimentary of backup QB Hank Hendrix on Monday, but it appears the 17-year-old reclassified freshman won't get any meaningful snaps in the season finale against LSU on Nov. 28.

Hendrix got his first action as a Razorback in UA's 45-3 loss to No. 5 Texas in Austin on Saturday, completing six of 10 passes for 63 yards. His lone drive ended when he threw an interception deep in Texas territory on fourth and long.

"You throw a 17-year-old out there, regardless of environment, regardless of what it looks like, just to be able to go out there, call the play clean, and have command of the offense," Silverfield said. "To go out there in that environment, regardless of the score, and just having calm presence about themselves. .. even his first throw, you're sitting there, 'Oh boy.' That field out, that's a long throw for anybody.

"And then you got to see him put us in the right position on a couple things. You got to see the velocity, the way the ball came out quickly. There's a couple plays that he... obviously before the interception, and you know the the opportunity to play where he fell down."

Hendrix's debut was far from perfect, but the former Fayetteville High School star clearly has tremendous upside. From what Silverfield said next, it seems like the Arkansas coaching staff is dead set on keeping him moving forward.

"There's no price to be put on that ability to go out there and get that experience," Silverfield said. "There's tgoing to be times in his future we're going to sit there and say, 'man, thank goodness he got even if it was a mop up duty.' We can't get that in January. Next April, you guys are gonna say, 'Ryan, how's he doing?' 'I've never seen a game.' At least you got those things to see, and it's gonna help his growth immensely. And we know he's got a bright future."

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Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) signals to teammates during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KJ Jackson got his first meaningful reps against SEC competition against Texas and Austin last year, leading Arkansas on a pair of touchdown drives. That led interim head coach Bobby Petrino to start Jackson in the season finale against Missouri, though Taylen Green also led multiple drives.

It doesn't seem like a similar scenario is afoot in Fayetteville this week, even though Arkansas has nothing to lose. While Green was in his final collegiate game, it's still unknown whether or not Jackson is seen as the quarterback of the future at Arkansas, and it appears he'll have the entirety of the season finale to try and prove that he can be.

"I don't want to share the game plan with LSU, who will be watching this press conference here in the next 10 minutes," Silverfield said. "But yeah, I mean, why don't you play all play five quarterbacks if they're watching this and be ready for the triple option? But no, KJ is our quarterback, and we feel comfortable with him being our starter this game. "

Silverfield also said Saturday that there weren't any plans to play Hendrix against LSU, but it's worth noting that he said prior to the Georgia game that Jackson would be Arkansas' starter agains the Bulldogs. Jackson did start against UGA, but then-backup AJ Hill also got considerable playing time.

If Jackson and the Razorback offense struggle early against the Tigers, don't be shocked if Hendrix trots out in front of the home crowd inside Razorback Stadium for the first time.

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