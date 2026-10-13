Arkansas’ Defense Has One Single Problem It Can’t Hide

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense gave the Razorbacks a chance to win, but were also instrumental in taking that chance away.

Both sides belong in that evaluation, and neither can be ignored as the team prepares for Vanderbilt.

The encouraging plays against Tennessee were real. So was the fourth-quarter collapse. The Volunteers gained 191 yards in the final period, with a 68-yard completion and a 59-yard run helping swing the game away from Arkansas.

Those are not unfortunate details beneath an otherwise successful afternoon. They explain why the Razorbacks must demand more than another takeaway or another strong stretch in Nashville. The defense needs a complete performance, particularly when the game becomes most uncomfortable.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) closes in on Tennessee Volunteers tight end Dasaahn Brame (7) during the fourth quarter at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two Plays Can Erase an Afternoon

Explosive plays give an offense a shortcut. A defense can win several snaps, force difficult situations and make the opponent look disjointed. One long gain can bypass all of that work and leave the scoreboard reflecting something very different.

Arkansas experienced that against Tennessee. The Razorbacks did not simply allow the Volunteers to advance. They allowed enormous amounts of field to disappear without requiring a sustained sequence of successful plays.

Vanderbilt must be made to earn more. That requires disciplined pursuit against the run, connected coverage against the pass and tackles that end the play. A defender cannot turn a manageable gain into a game-changing one by chasing a bigger result and missing the necessary assignment.

Not every successful defensive snap ends behind the line of scrimmage. Sometimes success means preventing an ordinary play from becoming the moment everyone discusses afterward. Arkansas needs more discipline in recognizing that difference.

Chasing Curtis Is Not the Entire Plan

Jared Curtis is central to Vanderbilt’s offense, but Arkansas cannot reduce its preparation to pressuring the quarterback. Pressure only helps when the rest of the defense supports it. Otherwise, an aggressive call can create the easiest answer on the field.

A defender leaving coverage too early may give a hurried quarterback somewhere obvious to throw. Pursuit that loses its shape may turn a crowded pocket into an escape route. Arkansas needs to narrow Vanderbilt’s options rather than accidentally create new ones.

Curtis’ movement and availability require attention during the week. Vanderbilt has also used Blaze Berlowitz, giving Arkansas another personnel possibility to prepare for. The Razorbacks should not base every responsibility on an assumption about who will play or how freely that quarterback will move.

That does not require two entirely separate defensive identities. It requires clear assignments that remain functional when the personnel or offensive approach changes. Containment, communication and tackling should survive those changes.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive linemen Steven Soles, Hunter Osbone and Quincy Rhodes celebrate after a stop against Tennessee Volunteers. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

A Takeaway Does Not Mean the Job Is Done

Shelton Lewis’ fourth-quarter interception against Tennessee could have become the defining moment of an Arkansas victory. Instead, it became another opportunity the Razorbacks failed to finish. The offense carries responsibility for what happened next, but the defense still had another assignment waiting.

That is the difficult reality of playing on a team struggling to sustain possessions. A takeaway may not produce points. The next defensive series may arrive quickly. The score may remain close, with even less room for error than before.

Arkansas cannot let disappointment influence the next snap. The defense must preserve its standards regardless of whether the offense supplies a touchdown, improved field position or much rest. That is not a demand that one unit carry the entire team. It is a demand that frustration not create an additional weakness.

A turnover should strengthen confidence without convincing the defense that the hardest work is over. The Razorbacks need their biggest moments to become the beginning of control, not the peak before another decline.

Arkansas Must Find The Way To Finish

Arkansas does not have to dismiss what it did well against Tennessee. It does have to stop treating the finish as something separate from the performance. The final quarter belongs in the evaluation just as much as the early stop or the interception.

A defense that helps establish a winning position must remain capable of protecting it. Against Vanderbilt, there may be another stalled Arkansas drive or another possession with little margin for error. The response cannot be another long gain that lets the opponent escape the difficult work.

Make the tackle. Maintain the coverage. Keep the quarterback contained. Force the offense to execute another snap, then another. Those are straightforward demands, but Arkansas needs them to survive the pressure that has exposed its mistakes.

The Razorbacks’ biggest defensive improvement may not create a highlight. It may be the disastrous play they finally prevent. In Nashville, that could be the difference between another encouraging performance and a win.

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