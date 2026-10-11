Will Arkansas Get Hit With a Tennessee Two-Step in Nashville?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas just let one Tennessee team escape Fayetteville with a victory. Now the Razorbacks head to Nashville, where another would gladly extend their conference misery. The setting changes, but the question follows them: can Arkansas finally finish an SEC game?

The Razorbacks are 2-4 overall and 0-3 in conference play after Tennessee’s 24-17 comeback. They led entering the fourth quarter, created three takeaways and still watched their SEC losing streak grow to 14. Improvement made the afternoon competitive; it did not make the ending different.

Vanderbilt is not entering this matchup from a position of strength, either. The Commodores fell 52-17 to Ole Miss on Saturday, dropping to 3-3 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. Both programs need a conference win, and neither can afford to mistake the other’s problems for an automatic solution.

Arkansas visits FirstBank Stadium on Oct. 17 for a 6 p.m. Central kickoff on ESPN2. It is Vanderbilt’s Reunion and Homecoming Weekend and the first meeting between the programs since 2018. For the Razorbacks, it is another opportunity to stop a streak that has become bigger than any individual opponent.

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea reacts on the field to a call. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt Is Wounded, Not Harmless

The Ole Miss result gives Arkansas reasons to believe Nashville presents an opportunity. Vanderbilt trailed 42-3 at halftime after three first-half turnovers helped the Rebels take control. Ole Miss ultimately scored 24 points off four takeaways, showing how quickly the Commodores can make a difficult game unwinnable.

But Arkansas should understand the danger of treating a struggling opponent as a recovery assignment. The Razorbacks have their own history of early mistakes, stalled possessions and missed chances. Vanderbilt’s problems make this matchup available, not easy.

The final yardage also deserves perspective. Ole Miss outgained Vanderbilt 409-343, but much of the competitive damage had already been done before halftime. Arkansas cannot look at either the score or the yardage alone and assume it fully describes what the Commodores will offer next Saturday.

Jared Curtis started against Ole Miss, while Blaze Berlowitz also appeared. That gives Arkansas a quarterback preparation question to monitor as the week develops rather than a reason to declare Vanderbilt one-dimensional. The defensive priority should be making the Commodores earn their possessions without supplying the penalties or explosives that turn an opponent’s uncertainty into confidence.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles looks for running room in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Image

Arkansas Must Bring the Progress—and Leave the Ending

The Tennessee game supplied a rushing performance worth carrying into Nashville. Arkansas gained 133 yards on 34 attempts, and its first touchdown drive of the second half covered 70 yards entirely on the ground. That was an offense creating opportunities through execution instead of waiting for one player to manufacture a highlight.

Tim Cramsey needs to build on that without assuming the ground game is fixed. Productive carries must create manageable passing situations, and KJ Jackson needs dependable answers beyond Chris Marshall. Arkansas cannot keep reaching decisive possessions without a convincing way to move the chains.

The late Tennessee sequence remains the clearest warning. After an interception with the score tied, the Razorbacks gained three yards and punted; after surrendering the go-ahead touchdown, three incompletions preceded the controversial final punt. Those were opportunities to shape the ending, not merely moments when Arkansas needed to avoid mistakes.

Ryan Silverfield’s task is to make sure Nashville does not produce another afternoon of explanations. Better rushing numbers and defensive takeaways matter, but they must support a complete result. The Razorbacks need to become trustworthy when the next first down matters most—not simply competitive enough to create that moment.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall celebrates after catch for a first down against Tennessee. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Nashville Cannot Become Another Excuse

This series offers historical encouragement without offering a guarantee. Arkansas leads Vanderbilt 7-3 overall and is 4-0 in Nashville, with its most recent visit producing a 31-28 victory in 2011. The Commodores won the last meeting, 45-31 in Fayetteville in 2018.

Those records describe different teams and different circumstances. They should not persuade Arkansas to approach Vanderbilt as a game it deserves to win. A program carrying 14 consecutive SEC losses has to earn every assumption it wants others to make.

The bowl outlook adds urgency. Arkansas needs four wins in its final six regular-season games to reach six victories, making every remaining opportunity valuable. Losing in Nashville would leave even less room for mistakes elsewhere.

The Razorbacks can avoid this Tennessee two-step. Vanderbilt’s turnover problems offer an opening, and Arkansas’ improvement against the Volunteers supplies something to build upon. But neither matters unless the Razorbacks finally turn an available game into a win.

Tennessee took advantage of Arkansas’ inability to finish. Vanderbilt now gets its chance to do the same. The Razorbacks must arrive in Nashville ready to change the result—not explain another version of it.

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