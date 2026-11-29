The 2026 finale gave Arkansas fans one last look at what Ryan Silverfield's first team was: competitive for a half, flawed for the other half, and unable to turn good moments into wins. The results clearly tell the story of the game and season. Here are five things the LSU loss taught us, starting with the defense.

What The Defense Showed

1. The run defense is the biggest hole on the roster. LSU rushed for 305 yards at 6.6 per carry, and no other number from the day matters as much. Dilin Jones had 184 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, with a long of 55. LSU averaged 6.7 yards per play and had 28 first downs to Arkansas' 16.

Arkansas can't fix its defense in the portal without first fixing the front. A team that gives up 305 yards on the ground can't be saved by good pass coverage, even when that coverage held LSU about 60 yards below its season average through the air. The secondary and pass rush are groups to build around, but the front seven is where the work starts.

What The Offense Showed

2. The offense moves the ball but doesn't finish. Arkansas had one scoring drive in nine. It had no drive of 770-yard drives, three three-and-outs,0 yards, three three-and-outs and a 1-for-3 red-zone record with no touchdowns. In the fourth quarter it gained 107 yards, with two turnovers on downs inside the LSU 20, and still scored nothing.

3. Early turnovers set the tone. A fumble on the first drive and an interception on the second were the only turnovers Arkansas had, but they were costly. The interception led directly to an LSU touchdown, and the two giveaways meant Arkansas played from behind for most of the day. LSU scored seven points off turnovers, and Arkansas scored none. A team with this much trouble scoring can't afford to hand away possessions.

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Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson looks to throw against LSU. | Nilsen Roman

4. Third down is a quarterback and scheme problem. Arkansas converted 4 of 14 third downs at an average distance of 6.2 yards. By the end, only four of the 14 attempts were short or long, which means ten were in the middle range, and the Hogs converted just two of those. KJ Jackson was 1-for-8 passing on third down at 2.2 yards per attempt, while LSU's quarterbacks averaged 9.9. Arkansas did run well on those downs, five rushes for 26 yards and three first downs, but it was a small sample.

What Comes Next

5. Silverfield's first-year verdict is still open. Arkansas finished 4-8. The offense entered the finale ranked 124th in total offense and last in the SEC at 19.7 points per game, and it then scored three points against LSU. None of that guarantees a staff change, and nothing has been announced.

Final: Arkansas 10, LSU 25 — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) November 28, 2026

But Silverfield said the decision would come after LSU. He said, "We are 100% focused on LSU. That's our plan. We will jump into what happens after that, after this Saturday." That decision is the story of the Arkansas offseason, and it belongs to him.

The finale showed there is a foundation, especially in the secondary and the special teams. It also showed how much work is left, and that work starts with an honest look at the offensive staff and the run defense.

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