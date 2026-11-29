The scoreboard said 25-10, but the real story of Arkansas' season finale sat in the middle of the afternoon. At halftime, the game was tied at 10, and Fayetteville let itself believe, for a few minutes, that the Razorbacks had something. Then the second half arrived, Arkansas never scored, and LSU marched 75, 55 and, 98 yards on its three scoring drives. Here is how a competitive game became another loss. Are you thankful the season is over?

The Good

The pass defense deserves real credit. LSU came into the game averaging 308 passing yards and finished with 248, completing 24 of 37 passes at 6.7 yards per attempt. Miguel Mitchell led Arkansas with 12 tackles, Ja'Quavion Smith had a sack, and the defense added five quarterback hurries and three pass breakups. For a unit that has taken plenty of criticism this season, that was a solid showing.

The goal-line stand was the best defensive moment of the day. After Arkansas lost a fumble on its opening drive, LSU took over at the Arkansas 45 and ran ten plays to the 4-yard line. The Razorbacks held, and LSU turned the ball over on downs. That stop kept a bad start from becoming a blowout.

Special teams gave Arkansas more than the offense did. Ehrlich punted four times for a 46.5-yard average, with a long of 61 and three kicks inside the 20. Then came Sutton Smith's 79-yard punt return for a touchdown, which tied the game at 10 with 44 seconds left in the second quarter. Smith finished with 100 all-purpose yards, and Max Gilbert's 29-yard field goal in the same quarter was the only other scoring.

The Bad

The run defense came apart, and the numbers are brutal. LSU rushed 46 times for 305 yards, a 6.6-yard average. Dilin Jones carried 23 times for 184 yards and two touchdowns, including a 55-yard run. Because of that success, LSU faced third downs at an average of only 4.9 yards to go, and it converted 7 of 14. It also held the ball for 33:07, compared with 26:53 for Arkansas.

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The offense never found a rhythm either. Arkansas gained 278 yards on 64 plays, 4.3 per snap to LSU's 6.7. It ran for 75 yards on 29 carries, a 2.6 average, and its longest run was nine yards. Only three of its 16 first downs came on the ground.

KJ Jackson completed 18 of 35 passes for 203 yards and threw one interception. On third down he was 1-for-8, and his throws there averaged 2.2 yards per attempt, while LSU averaged 9.9. That 7.7-yard gap showed how differently the two offenses operated when it mattered.

The Ugly

Two first-quarter turnovers set the tone. The fumble on the first drive was costly, and an interception on the second drive led to LSU's opening touchdown and a 7-0 lead. Arkansas didn't turn it over again, but it played from behind early and never fully recovered.

The second half is what will stick. Arkansas gained 147 yards after halftime and scored zero points. In the fourth quarter alone it moved 107 yards, then turned the ball over on downs at the LSU 16 and again at the LSU 12. Those were its best chances to cut into the lead, and both ended empty. Arkansas finished 1-for-3 in the red zone with no touchdowns and 1-for-3 on fourth down.

Meanwhile LSU opened the fourth quarter with a seven-play, 98-yard touchdown drive that started at its own 2-yard line. That drive is what a broken run defense looks like on a drive chart. Arkansas had one scoring drive in nine and no drive of 70 yards or more.

Arkansas finished 4-8, and this was its eighth loss. The finale had every part of the season in it: a defense that was competitive against the pass, an offense that moved without scoring and a team that couldn't close. The best play of the day came from the punt return unit, which says something about the other 59 minutes. Ryan Silverfield said the staff decision would come after LSU, and the game is over now. That is the question hanging over the offseason.

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