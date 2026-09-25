Arkansas DL Will Be Critical To Success Against Tulsa

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —If the Arkansas Razorbacks have any hope of getting back in the win column on Saturday night, everyone on the defensive line needs to produce in a big way to slow down a quality Tulsa run game.

First=year coach Ryan Silverfield will be the first one to tell you that he saw some individual flashes agaisnt Georgia, but wants to see more against the Golden Hurricane.

Arkansas didn't set the edges well, or at all in a loss to Georgia last weekend as Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton exposed the defense with bad angles and woeful tackling.

"Obviously, anytime you get the ball run down your throat, you can't sit there and say that, ‘Yeah, D line is playing well,'" Silverfield said on Monday. "But I thought they did some OK things. I really do.

"I think you saw Stephen Soles flash and do some things. Obviously Quincy Rhodes in some of the passing situations. I thought David Oke played his best game, but then you look at OK, Hunter Osborne did some good things. Xadavien Sims did some good things."

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Steven Soles celebrates a tackle for loss against Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

While it's fine to flash effort and energy at any position, it has to be sustained, and an opposing offense needs to have some level of fear about what is coming to attack them. Tulsa isn't going to walk into Razorback Stadium scared though either because coach Tre Lamb's group have taken care of one Power Conference team already in Oklahoma State in Week 1.

Arkansas forced six tackles for loss and three sacks against Georgia, but that effort has to find a semeblance to consistency moving forward.

"It's got to be consistent," Silverfield said. "If I'm a D lineman again, if I'm in my gap for two straight plays doing exactly what I need to, and then the running back decides to balance it, well, it's that guy in his gap, but if that one play I'm not my gap, it can be absolutely devastating.

"So, I've been pleased with the rotation we have at D line. I think those guys are continuing to grow and improve."

Veterans such as Quincy Rhodes, David Oke, and Hunter Osborne have seen a lot of football, but will be leaned heavily upon moving forward to maximize their efforts and lead the charge that keeps Arkansas from being dominated on the ground by Tulsa.

Rhodes has been relatively quiet through three games, recording just four tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. Oke has recorded five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Carlon Jones lines up for a snap against North Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

Overall, USC transfer Carlon Jones leads the way on the defensive line in terms of tackling with six total tackles through the early stages of the season.

This week will also be an opportunity for several of the younger linemen to carve out more of a role in the trenches, including Natural State native Danny Beale, who was Arkansas' prized recruit of the 2026 class.

"Some of those guys, like we know, hadn't played a ton of football," Silverfield said. "I mean, Danny Beale, obviously a true freshman playing D-line in the SEC. That's very, very rare, and Danny will be the first time he's got to improve. I think every time he takes the field and gets those reps, he's improving every week, every practice. He's improving.

"I like the rotation we have. I think we're going to see guys, and I hope with every position in our program, you're going to see a steady improvement."

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