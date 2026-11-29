FAYETTEVILLE — If Ryan Silverfield and Tim Cramsey were politicians, their promise that the Arkansas offense would OTB — "own the ball" — this season would've been their version of George H.W. Bush's "read my lips" decree.

Arkansas turned the ball over 17 times in 2026 if you disregard AJ Hill's lateral on the final play of the game against Auburn. That's good for an average of 1.4 turnovers a game, as KJ Jackson threw eight interceptions, Hank Hendrix threw another on his lone drive of the year and Arkansas lost eight fumbles, not including Hill's aforementioned lateral against Auburn.

Needless to say, Arkansas didn't own the ball this season. It turned the ball over twice on its first two drives Saturday against LSU, and a lack of ball security was a major reason why Arkansas' offense struggled as much as it did this season.

"Obviously, the two turnovers at the beginning of the game just can't happen," Silverfield said. "Obviously turnovers have killed us last two games, last eight quarters... obviously nobody did good enough on offense, right? Everyody that’s involved with offense, not good enough. And so, looking at that, how do you improve? What do you got to do? At every facet. And that’s one of those things. It’s my job starting tonight. Obviously I’ve been doing it all season, trying to make the proper adjustments."

It wasn't as if Arkansas' offense was explosive enough to occasionally overcome those turnovers as it was in 2024 or 2025, either. In fact, Jackson's 13 total turnovers matched the number of giveaways from the turnover-prone Taylen Green in both 2024 and 2025.

Hill wasn't the only player to blame for Arkansas' turnovers woes this season. Sutton Smith, Cam Settles and Antonio Jordan also fumbled the football, while Jackson's seventh interception of the season against Texas was only picked because Jaden Platt batted the ball right into the waiting arms of Texas DB Jelani McDonald.

It should've been clear from the opening game of the season that Arkansas' offense might be turnover-prone. Jackson fumbled against North Alabama and threw a terrible interception to end the first half against the Lions, while Sutton Smith fumbled in the third quarter.

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Oct 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Antonio Jordan (19) makes a reception as Missouri Tigers cornerback Sione Laulea (2) defends during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"That's the one thing we preach, and we preach," Silverfield said after the North Alabama game on Sept. 5. "You guys have been in practice, and for it to show up and rear its ugly head, that's not good... we constantly talk about that ball security is everything."

Jackson also threw a terrible interception on a screen pass against Utah, committed what was essentially the game-icing fumble against Georgia, threw a bad interception each against Tulsa and Texas A&M, fumbled on a promising opening drive against Tennessee, had a batted pass intercepted against Missouri, threw an interception into double coverage against Auburn and fumbled on Arkansas' first drive against LSU before short-arming a pass to Monte Harrison on UA's second drive that was picked off.

Jackson didn't have a multi-interception game this season but only had four games in which he didn't throw the ball to the opposing team.

"You can work it, work it and work it," Cramsey said on Nov. 3. "You can do it well in practice. You’ve got to do it on Saturdays in the game. And the individual who has the ball has got to do it Saturday in the game."

For a staff that constantly preached ball security, constant turnovers had to be disappointing. For Silverfield, finding an offensive coordinator and a quarterback who can translate words into action in regard to turnovers is a must this offseason.

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