Arkansas fans are angry and here's the solution for Hunter Yurachek
Here's a suggestion for the folks who run Arkansas' football program. It's a simple idea but submitted only after a great deal of thought and careful planning.
This proposal evolved over the course of the last few months and led to what I'm sure even Bobby Petrino will agree is a phenomenal idea.
After all, the objective of this grand scheme is to help Razorback fans. Surely the University of Arkansas administration and Trustees care about the fans.
I hope they care deeply, since it's those fans who line their pockets, pay NIL bills, and support the program that costs millions to run.
Well, if they truly want to display their concern for Razorback rooters, here's how:
Produce a new 30-minute TV show. Air it live on Sundays. Make it accessible on YouTube and other streaming methods.
Would Razorback remedy be good for Arkansas fans?
Oh, I know Petrino has his own show. He breaks down plays, talks strategy, provides a look into how the coaching staff prepares the Hogs to win each week.
True confession: I don't watch, listen or read about it later. But I'm sure the Head Hog also does his best to explain how another victory slipped away each Saturday and how the team will work hard all week to get over the hump in the next game.
All well and good. But it's not what Arkansas fans need. So the new show will be called "Razorbacks Remedy."
My marketing team suggested "Razorback Rehabilitation" but decided that was too strong. After all, we want them to remain fans, not get cured of their vice.
It won't be hosted by Petrino or UA Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek or quarterback Taylen Green. Personally, I'd love for the affable Sam Pittman to lead the discussion.
But he's not qualified, either. What this show requires is a licensed therapist, preferably with a doctorate degree.
Much of the show will feature calls from Arkansas football fans, followed by counseling tips to help the callers maintain high self esteem and avoid depression.
That's what Arkansas fans need if they're watching and cheering for the 2025 Razorbacks week in, week out. It's got to be hard to keep the faith and not kick the dog or throw a glass at the high-priced big screen where the Hogs' mistakes are shown over and over on replay.
Fans deserve better for their money
Plus, a lot of these folks go to the games. They buy the t-shirts, spend hard-earned money on over-priced concessions and parking, all to cheer for a team that can't find a way to win.
Some Arkansas fans traveled to Ole Miss, Memphis and Knoxville and saw entertaining games but never got to savor a victory. The Hogs lost by six, one and three points.
Most came back to Razorback Stadium for the three-game homestand, hopeful that Petrino replacing Pittman would lead to success and high-spirited Hog calls.
Think again. Arkansas lost to Texas A&M, Auburn and Mississippi State by three, nine and three.
Many Hog fans traveled to Baton Rouge, La., for Saturday's late morning kickoff. I hope they ate their fill of delicious crawfish étouffée and oysters, scored big at the casinos, and said hey to LSU's live tiger mascot, Mike VII.
'Cause if they didn't, they didn't have much fun. Oh, the game between the Hogs and LSU Tigers was close and somewhat exciting but ended predictably. Of course, the Razorbacks lost, again, this time 23-22.
CAUTION: Sensitive fans should not read further as a relapse of misery may occur
Here's how the Hogs failed again:
- Fumbled on the opening drive at LSU's 24.
- Threw an interception on the goal line.
- Failed to score from three inches.
- Missed the go-ahead field goal with 5:08 left.
- Failed to stop LSU, who ran out the final 5:08.
- Lost the turnover battle 3-0.
Oh, yeah, and Arkansas blew a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. The Hogs scored on a blocked punt and Green capped a 52-yard drive with this quarterback draw, untouched to the end zone.
Petrino's offense should be better than that, and would've been if the guys had finished drives.
The ill-fated quarterback shove on fourth down from three inches out failed to dent the Tigers' defense, and that came after runs from the 2 and 1 didn't hit paydirt.
The interception at the goal featured a strange lack of effort to finish the route by Razorback receiver Omega Blake, even though Petrino seemed correct in claiming LSU was guilty of pass interference.
Maybe fans should skip kickoff and avoid the heartache
It all adds up to the same song, eighth verse. Old saying is that insanity is doing the same thing over and over with the same result, correct? Well, Hog fans keep watching, waiting, and hoping for a new outcome.
Collectively, they need therapy, and maybe should go for a hike, see a movie, or read a book instead of tuning into the next game down in Austin.
But they'll watch, ever hopeful. Because if you're a true fan, all you want is for your team to win. The Razorbacks have forgotten how to do that. Saturday's setback was eight straight. And it's gonna get worse.
Razorback rooters need to know someone cares
This TV show needs to happen. There are tens of thousands of fans in Arkansas and around this great country who need to know someone else feels their pain, cares about their misery, and wants to help.
I propose the show airs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights this week. Book a different psychiatrist for each night.
Problem is, I'm not sure even Dr. Sigmund Freud, who died 86 years ago, could help Hog fans overcome their feelings of frustration and anger at a team that disappoints them every week.
Petrino voiced his own frustration during the game and after -- was he venting or raging? -- with officials who failed to call that pass interference penalty, which gave LSU an interception and resulted in a 10-point swing just before halftime.
But as Petrino told the press afterward, "Offense, defense and special teams, we all had our opportunities to find a way to win the game and didn’t get it done."
As he noted, Arkansas' players were hurting after the game, not physically but emotionally. They are working hard in practice each week, without positive results on game day.
They want to win as much as fans don't want to lose. Neither group is happy about a 2-8 record, especially when five of those losses are by three or less, a total of 11 measly points.
"These guys are not going to quit though," Petrino said. "They’ll keep fighting."
And Razorback fans will keep watching. They can't help themselves. They'll be tuned in next weekend to watch the Hogs play the hated Texas Longhorns.
But, please, Yurachek, make this TV therapy show available to your boosters, your fans, the lifeblood of Arkansas' sports programs. Fans need to process their misery and frustration.
I predict ratings will be sky high and ad revenue enormous, allowing the program to have enough NIL money to rival Georgia, Texas and Ohio State.
That show's success might be the only victory left for this football season.