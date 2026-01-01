Arch Manning Had Perfect Quote About Citrus Bowl 'Bragging Rights' Over Uncle Peyton
Texas quarterback Arch Manning ended 2025, his first full year as a college football starter, with a bang, as he threw for 221 yards and two touchdown passes while tallying an additional 155 rushing yards and two more scores in the Longhorns' 41-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.
For his impressive performance, Manning was awarded the Citrus Bowl MVP, 28 years after his uncle and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning achieved the feat while starring for the Tennessee Volunteers in 1997.
After the game, Manning spoke to reporters and was asked if he had any “bragging rights” over Peyton, who threw for four touchdowns in the Volunteers' Citrus Bowl win while Arch threw and ran to accumulate his four touchdowns.
“Nothing against the Citrus Bowl, but I think he played in it twice. I don't want to have to play in it twice,” Manning said with a laugh.
Well played, Arch. It's an answer that Manning's uncle, who indeed played in and won the Citrus Bowl twice, would approve of, for the Longhorns quarterback has bigger fish to fry—a national title—in his college career, a goal Peyton had also hoped to achieve during his tenure with the Volunteers.
After roller coaster ride, Manning finishes 2025 season strong for Longhorns
And Manning, in strongly finishing a 2025 campaign that was filled with plenty of ups and downs, took one step closer to achieving that goal in playing closer to his full potential. Manning, following a disappointing, season-opening 14-7 loss to the defending-champion Buckeyes in which the Longhorns outgained Ohio State, uttered a quote that in hindsight looks prophetic now given the way he's finished the season.
“I sure hope so,” Manning said when asked if he'll look back at the end of the year and call this his worst game. “I do think so. I beat myself today, We beat ourselves. And I think we're gonna look back and say 'Wow, we improved a lot.' “
Manning, who has tallied 14 passing touchdowns to two interceptions and an additional five rushing touchdowns combined in his final six games of the season, leading the Longhorns to a 5-1 record during that span. Manning on Wednesday said the strong finish to the year was significant for both he and his teammates.
“Yeah, it meant a lot,” Manning said. “I think I go back to Coach Sark's [Texas coach Steve Sarkisian] point, just staying the course and continuing to compete. And I think we had a month of preparation before this and getting new guys acclimated. And it was cool to cap it off the way we did.”