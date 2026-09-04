Arkansas Football 2026 Predictions: Picking Every Game on Razorbacks' Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks open the season with an over-under win total that is set at 4.5 wins.

Right now, there's so many different directionst his whole thing can go just based on the amount of football we have seen already through two weeks.

But the key principles new coach Ryan Silverfield has preached throughout the entire offseason is accountability, preparation and discipline on-and-off the field.

There's no clear definition of what that is going to look like going into the season, but there is one garauntee in all of this and that's predictions are goign to be all over the place or this Arkansas team.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield at Red-White Game in Fayetteville, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

North Alabama

Sam: Arkansas is favored by 40.5 in Saturday's season opener, and I think they cover the spread. North Alabama has a respectable defense and a dynamic quarterback in Destin Wade, but the Razorbacks should come out fired up for the first game of the Silverfield era and won't let UNA hang around for very long.



I think Chris Marshall and CJ Brown feast in this game. KJ Jackson will find plenty of holes in the Lions' defense, and Arkansas' first-team defense won't let the Lions into the end zone.

Jacob: One major factor for Arkansas in this game is how improved the secondary actually is. They struggled under the previous regime to really cover anyone and with a new defensive staff and a fresh start there's at least some optimism that the Razorbacks can be better based off the talent acquisition out of the transfer portal.



KJ Jackson is likely to throw for at least 250 yards and two touchdowns while the running game surpasses the 200-yard mark with Sutton Smith and Braylen Russell taking most of the workload.



The Hogs' defense notches around five sacks and forces turnovers to win comfortably on Saturday.

Final Score

Sam: Arkansas 55, North Alabama 6

Jacob: 56-10



Utah

Sam: I've gone back and forth on this game for months. I think a win is the path to bowl eligibility and a loss in Salt Lake City has the potential to be the beginning of another very long campaign in Fayetteville.



While I do think Arkansas loses this game, it'll be far from a blowout. I think Devon Dampier does just enough against Arkansas' retooled defense to pull out a close win, while KJ Jackson will suffer through some growing pains in his first road start. The Hogs keep it close but ultimately fall short.



Jacob: This game will play a huge role in the Razorbacks making a bowl game in Year One under Silverfield. While his overall win-loss record suggests that he has an edge on Utah coach Morgan Scalley, this game is being played in Salt Lake City inside Rice–Eccles Stadium, which is one of the toughest road environments in the country and is 25-6 there since 2021.



It's also hard to ignore the fact that this is the most talented team Silverfield has coached in his college career, according to 247Sports Team Talent Composite system. I'm going out on a limb here to pick the Razorbacks decisvely beating the Utes

Final Score

Sam: Utah 28, Arkansas 24

Jacob: Arkansas, 34, Utah 17



Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) dives for a touchdown during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, October 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Georgia

Sam: I'm looking forward to this game because Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium should be sold out and plenty loud when the Bulldogs come to town. There are few better feelings in sports than being in a sold-out stadium with a raucous crowd on hand.



However, I think Georgia takes the crowd out of the game pretty quickly. The Hogs hang in for a half before UGA's defense begins to get consistent pressure on Jackson, who throws his first collegiate interceptions. It's not as comfortable of a win as UGA would like, but Silverfield is still handed a loss in his SEC debut.



Jacob: The last time Georgia came to Arkansas was during the pandemic in a rather empty Razorback Stadium. The Hogs will be coming off a monumental win in the Mountain West, but only to falter late on defense with a critical third down that extends a Georgia touchdown drive.



Expect this game to be a sold out with a loud contigent of Arkansas fans on hand to support a team that is clearly bought into the culture change under Silverfield.

Final Score

Sam: Georgia 30, Arkansas 17

Jacob: Georgia 26, Arkansas 14



Tulsa

Sam: Finally, a true night game in Razorback Stadium.



This game will serve as a reprieve to the Hogs after two brutal weeks in a row. I see Sutton Smith and Braylen Russell both having big nights against a Tulsa team that will put up more of a fight than North Alabama but will run out of gas by the third quarter.



I also think Arkansas' defense has the opportunity to feast in this game. Watch for Joker Johnson and La'khi Roland to potentially snag an interception. Arkansas rolls and gets back to .500 heading into a crucial October slate.



Jacob: This isn't the same top-25 program under Todd Graham that nearly marched into Razorback Stadium to steal a win during Bobby Petrino's first year. While Tre Lamb is a bright offensive mind, he isn't working with the same kind of horses such as David Johnson, Tarrion Adams and Brennan Marion, who averaged nearly 30 yards per catch with offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn.



Much like the UNA game, this one should be over quick, fast and in a hurry with KJ Jackson lighting up the Golden Hurricane's secondary for a tune of 300 yards adn three touchdowns. Sutton Smith will have a huge game by averaging over 10 yards per carry.



Defensively, the Razorbacks should overwhelm Tulsa by forcing several three-and-outs and picking off a couple of passes. This is the perfect bounce back game following the Georgia loss.

Final Score

Sam: Arkansas 38, Tulsa 10

Jacob: Arkansas 49, Tulsa 14



Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M

Sam: The first road test of the Silverfield era will be a tough one. Texas A&M will be a playoff caliber team this year, and while the Hogs will fight in the first half, Kyle Field is too tough of an environment for Arkansas' new-look offense to function in.



The Aggies will roll in the second half as they look to get back to the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season.



Jacob: Talk about another hostile road atmosphere at Kyle Field, the Aggies will return home after facing LSU in Baton Rouge and another road trip two weeks later at Missouri. That leaves Arkansas sandwiched in with the perfect opportunity to make this a trap game.



A&M returns quarterback Marcel Reed, Mario Craver, and Rueben Owens on a talented offense, but also a talented defense that is considered among the best in the nation with Mike Elko at the helm.



What plays in the Aggies' favor in this one is that they are 15-1 in the months of September and October in Elko's first two seasons. With this game coming at home, it's easy to pick A&M in this one.

Final Score

Sam: Texas A&M 41, Arkansas 17

Jacob: Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 21



Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee

Sam: I've seen plenty of people pick Arkansas to win this game, and it's one I could certainly see them stealing. However, I think Tennessee will be a little bit better than people are expecting this season, and I'm not sure if Jackson will be settled in enough yet to go score-for-score with a Vols offense that has the potential to be explosive.



Arkansas will absolutely make this a four-quarter affair, but UT staves off the Hogs just as they did last year in Knoxville.



Jacob: Warm up the hot seat talk in Knoxville after this game because that's all Volunteer fans are going to be talking about on radio shows. Silverfield notched his first signature victory in 2020 over Josh Heupel when he was at UCF, and will do the same for his first signature SEC win on Oct. 10.



The headline writes itself: Another Tennessee Freshman QB Forgets What Down It Is in Loss to Razorbacks.

Final Score

Sam: Tennessee 34, Arkansas 31

Jacob: Arkansas 20, Tennessee 14



Vanderbilt

Sam: Blaze Berlowitz has been named Vandy's starting QB, and I think there's a chance that freshman Jared Curtis may have taken his job by mid-October. The Commodores are widely expected to regress this season, and while this game is played in Nashville, I think the Razorbacks will earn the first SEC win of the Silverfield era on Oct. 17.



KJ Jackson plays his best game of the season, connecting with Chris Marshall for multiple scores as the Razorbacks pull away in the fourth quarter to give Silverfield his first conference win at UA.



Jacob: After being locked together in the dungeon of the SEC for decade, Vanderbilt kind of left Arkansas in the dust when Diego Pavia and his coaches from New Mexico State arrived.



Jerry Reed once sang, "She Got The Goldmine (I Got The Shaft) and that can't be any truer for this game because the Commodores embraced the new age of college sports, while Arkansas decided to sit back and fend off the inevitable.



Vanderbilt got its 15 minutes of fame, and back to irrelevancy they go.



For Arkansas, they're saying, "Goodbye, Turkey . My Attorney will be in touch"



Razorbacks win in style, running away with 500 yards of total offense, including a hat trick for Jackson.

Final Score

Sam: Arkansas 31, Vanderbilt 21

Jacob: Arkansas 35, Vanderbilt 23



Missouri

Sam: Arkansas always seems to steal a game it shouldn't win. While many think Tennessee is its chance to do that, I'd wager that a Halloween matchup with Missouri could turn quite spooky for the Tigers.



This game will depend on whether or not Arkansas can stop Ahmad Hardy, as they were unable to do against Mizzou last year. If Arkansas' defensive line is as good as advertised, that's not out of the realm of possibility.



Instead, Arkansas establishes the run, with Smith going for over 150 yards and a touchdown as Silverfield scores his first SEC win in Fayetteville.



Jacob: Ole Miss wouldn't have been as dynamic of an offense last season with Austin Simmons at quarterback, who now leads the Tigers offense in Columbia. He finished an efficient 17-of-19 for 252 yards and four touchdowns against UA-Pine Bluff, but the Golden Lions have been an afterthought in the SWAC for years.



Ahmad Hardy is still out at running back and without him, Missouri struggled to muster much on the ground. If that continues to be a glaring issue, the house Eli Drinkwitz has built could start to crumble in Year Six of his regime.



This game takes place inside Razorback Stadium with Missouri controlling the series since joining the SEC in 2012. But Silverfield is determined to rebuild Arkansas quickly by winning and doing so now.



Defensively, Missouri might have the edge here, but if its offense continues to show inconsistencies throughout October, there's plenty of reason to believe Arkansas can notch a win against its Battle Line rival.

Final Score

Sam: Arkansas 27, Missouri 20

Jacob: Arkansas 21, Missouri 17



Auburn

Sam: Call me crazy, but I don't think Auburn is going to be all that good this year. The Tigers will play Tennessee, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss all in a row before facing Arkansas on Nov. 7.



The Razorbacks have won their last two matchups in Jordan-Hare Stadium, and Auburn hasn't had a winning season since 2020. Obviously, there's a new regime with Alex Golesh on the Plains, but everyone scoffing at the idea of Arkansas winning this game shouldn't be so quick to do so.



I'm still not sold on Auburn's offense this year, despite the continuity with a slew of USF transfers following Golesh. Give me the Hogs to win a slugfest and take their third straight win at Auburn.



Jacob: After a back-and-forth affair through three quarters, the Razorbacks take control of the game off a 13 play, 85 yard touchdown drive for KJ Jackson to take command of the game. After stopping Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown on third-and-long, the Razorbacks get the ball back with another 80-yard drive to extend its lead to double-digits.



Silverfield holds a 3-0 head-to-head advantage over Auburn coach Alex Golesh since 2023 and it wouldn't be a surprise if Arkansas steals another on the road to string its winning streak to four games.

Final Score

Sam: Arkansas 24, Auburn 17

Jacob: Arkansas 35, Auburn 20



South Carolina

Sam: Can Arkansas win four straight SEC games this year? I think they can. This stretch of games is quite favorable, especially considering South Carolina could be playing with an interim head coach come November.



If this game were being played in Columbia, I might pick the Gamecocks. But a rejuvenated Razorback Stadium, happy to welcome the 5-4 Hogs back to town, do enough to lift Arkansas to a fourth straight win that grants the Hogs bowl eligibility.



Jacob: The Razorbacks haven't rattled off five consecutive victories in a single season since winning seven in a row in 2011. However, they have done so twice in chronological seasons in 2015-16 and 2021-22.



South Carolina has been included in two of those three streaks and could be included in a fourth that solidifies the Razorbacks return to relevance under Silverfield. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer has earned good will every other seasons, but that trend won't continue and could lead to his termination by November.



Defensively, South Carolina middled its way to a No. 52 finish in total defense, and allowed a respectable 22.1 points per game. The test will be in the trenches in this one, but Arkansas should be able to escape with a balanced, methodical offensive attack while its defense holds Lanorris Sellers and company at bay.

Final Score

Sam: Arkansas 30, South Carolina 23

Jacob: Arkansas 27, South Carolina 20



Texas

Sam: Here's where the Hogs come crashing back to Earth. As much as Arkansas fans may hate to hear it, Texas will be a national title contender this year with Arch Manning under center. Arkansas might have a chance if this game wasn't being played in Austin.



Texas will have its way with Arkansas' defense in this game as it did last year, and while Jackson and Co. move the ball early, they won't be able to keep up on the scoreboard.



Jacob: That friendly midseason stretch was great to gain momentum in Silverfield's first season, but this is where things get stagnant. The Longhorns are title contenders with the most talent of any team in the SEC.



Arch Manning will be in the running as a Heisman Trrophy finalist, and puts on a show for the Texas faithful. There's just too much firepower on offense for Arkansas to keep up in this one. Unfortunately, the five-game winning streak comes to an end as the 'Horns roll and the Razorbacks makes it a little more respectable in the fourth quarter.

Final Score

Sam: Texas 45, Arkansas 24

Jacob: Texas 49, Arkansas 31

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) during LSU football practice on Aug. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU

Sam: There is a situation where I see Arkansas winning this game. If the drama that has followed Lane Kiffin all offseason comes to a head and the Tigers play down to their competition all year and come into the regular season finale at 6-5 or 7-4, they could very well fall to Arkansas in Fayetteville.





But there's enough talent on the LSU sideline, both on the coaching staff and among the players, where despite the outside noise, LSU will enter Week 13 within striking distance of a CFP berth. Only Arkansas will stand in its way, and while the Hogs put up a heck of a fight, Kiffin pulls out another close victory over the Razorbacks.



Jacob: I've gone back-and forth on picking the Razorbacks in this one, but it just makes too much sense right now to pick LSU. However, all the noise surrounding the program is going to be hard to block out because that's all Lane Kiffin and his team will be asked about come time for the regular season.



It wouldn't be surprising to hear Kiffin deflect questions to talk about Randy Savage, Honky Tonk Man, Junkyard Dog and the Von Erich family.



All fun aside, Kiffin is a respectable offensive coach who understands how to exploit weaknesses of a defense. There's too much talent on this Tigers team for them not to compete for its first College Football Playoff bid since 2019.



KJ Jackson makes this thing competitive late in the fourth quarter with a pair of 50-yard bombs to Chris Marshall to pull ahead 28-24. The quarterback duel continues deep into the fourth quarter as LSU's Sam Leavitt takes care of business with a last-second score to steal one in Fayetteville.

Final Score

Sam: LSU 28, Arkansas 24

Jacob: LSU 31, Arkansas 28



Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes and coach Ryan Silverfield. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Overall Record

Sam: 6-6 (4-5 SEC)

Jacob: 8-4 (5-4 SEC)



Sam: Is this prediction optimistic? Maybe. But if Arkansas is truly as disciplined and rebuilt culturally as it appears to be, the solid assemblage of talent on the sideline is capable of making it to a bowl game. Coming off a third 2-10 season in eight years in 2025, a .500 season would be huge for Silverfield in his first season at Arkansas and would prove that he's capable of bringing the program back to relevance.

Jacob: When going through the schedule, this is about as friendly midseason as any in recent memory. The Razorbacks have a chance to be really good this season, but an argument for four or five wins is there, too.

Prediction stories are meant to be fun so why not go on the high end? I don't mind drinking the Kool-Aid anyway. It's more fun.

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