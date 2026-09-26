Arkansas Football Flips Commitment Of 2027 In-State OL

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Coach Ryan Silverfield and staff have made it a priority to keep in-state products home, and they did just that by flipping former Texas State commit Delonte Duff to the Razorbacks this morning.

Even with the struggles this season the Razorbacks' coaching staff are working hard on the recruiting trail to bring the talent into Fayetteville to help rebuild and turn this program around to head into the right direction.

Duff, a 6-6, 265-pound offensive lineman from Junction City, received an offer from the Razorbacks back on September 10th. The 3-star offensive lineman from Junction City currently ranks as the No. 1316 overall player in the class of 2027 and the No. 9 player in Arkansas, according to 247Sports.

The multi-sport athlete also plays basketball for the Dragons and helped lead them to an 18-7 record last season, finishing second in 2A.

Delonte is now the sixth Arkansas native to call the Hogs and commit to the Razorbacks, joining Jeremiah Dent, Eli Thornton, Will Caston, Bradley Sturdivant, and Henry Frazier.

The Junction City native has seen his recruitment explode, as he recently picked up offers from Arkansas, TCU, and Iowa State.

He is now the 24th commit for the Razorbacks, and the Hogs currently have the #37 overall recruiting class.

Arkansas' education and being able to play for his homestate team ultimately played the biggest role in Arkansas' ability to flip Delonte from the Texas State Bobcats.

#AGTG After an AMAZING conversation with @Coach__Myers I’m beyond excited to announce that I have received an offer from THE UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS‼️ WPS 🐗🐗 #WooPig #TTAU pic.twitter.com/J9yIA3xOzU — Delonte Duff (@D_Duff77) September 11, 2026

"A big part of what it came down to is already knowing a lot about the school upfront and my parents being big fans of the education at Arkansas and knowing how it feels to be able to play for my hometown team."

This decision follows a game-day visit last weekend, when the Razorbacks fell to the #2 Georgia Bulldogs 45-17. Despite the Razorbacks losing to the Bulldogs it wasn't a complete loss as it led to the Razorbacks gaining the newest Razorback commit and leading to the Razorbacks jumping up on the boards for other recruits as well.

The recruiting trail for the Razorbacks had been rather quiet until Duff called the Hogs, as the Razorbacks hadn't gained a commitment since July 1st, when Columbia athlete Rashaad Silver chose the Razorbacks.

Duff also becomes the sixth offensive lineman to commit to the Razorbacks, joining Alijah Shaw, Henry Frazier, Bradley Sturdivant, Teagan Parizek, and Judah Gumbs.

Arkansas 2027 Football Commits

Delonte Duff, OL (Junction City, Arkansas)

Jabari Watkins, WR (Thomasville, Georgia)

Jeremiah Dent, RB (Marion, Arkansas)

John Caitlin IV, CB (Denton, Texas)

Kevin Grant, CB (Arlington, Texas)

Teagan Parizek, OT (Hendersonville, Tennessee)

Keith Richmond, Edge (Pinson, Alabama)

Alijah Shaw, OT (Leawood, Kansas)

John Caitlin IV, CB (Denton, Texas)

James Stewart, DL (Murfreesboro, Tennessee)

Eli Thornton, DL (Jonesboro, Arkansas)

Cason Myers, QB (Auburn, Alabama)

Darion Moseley, WR (Alabaster, Alabama)

Judah Gumbs, OT (Seffner, Florida)

Stanley Peters Jr., CB (Seminary, Mississippi)

Will Caston, LB (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Mahonri Maiava, DL (Garden City, Kansas)

Parker Keenan, TE (Clarksville, Tennessee)

Bryce Breeden, LB (Bridge City, Texas)

Rocco DePrima,K (Columbia, Missouri)

Bradley Sturdivant, OL (Sheridan, Arkansas)

Henry Frazier, OL (Rogers, Arkansas)

Declan Hamm, P (Lewisville, Texas)

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