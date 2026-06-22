Arkansas Football's Most Important Players: No. 29 Ja'Quavion Smith

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks took a few gambles in the transfer portal this offseason, adding a handful from the Group of Five and FCS level.

One prerequisite was proven production at the lower levels that can potentially translate to the Power Four level, and Howard transfer linebacker Ja'Quavion Smith fits the mold perfectly.

The Marshville, (N.C.) native had a breakout 2025 season for the Bison with 49 tackles, 11 for loss, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovery, two quarterback hurries, four pass breakups and one blocked kick.

Playing a pash rushing role at the JACK allows him to be a versatile piece in Arkansas' defensive rebuild. With more than 80 new faces around the program, vocal leaders are needed going into a new regime which is exactly what Smith brings to the table for the Razorbacks.

I’ve entered the transfer portal, 6’1 227lbs True sophomore with 2 years of eligibility. @Pat_CurranMedia @TransferPortal



60+ TKLS ✅

5.5 SACKS ✅

14.0 TFLS ✅

2 Forced Fumbles ✅

3 PBUS ✅ pic.twitter.com/gISkB7JLWp — Ja’Quavion Smith (@Jaquavionsmith5) December 18, 2025

"[Ja'Quavion] Smith, the transfer, man, he plays with a different edge about him," Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield said earlier this spring. "You can see it. He's really explosive. He runs to the ball. He's vocal."

Smith and his teammates at the JACK are likely going to run on the field by committee with stand up pass rushers such as Charlie Collins, Steven Soles, and potentially redshirt freshmen Caleb Bell and Trent Sellers.

Get to Know Ja'Quavion Smith

Smith received plenty of reps during the spring and finished with two total tackles during the Razorbacks' Red-White Spring Game.

Being a small school transfer, Smith has a chip on his shoulder to attack every day being the best he can be with the opportunity given to him.

"Coming from Howard, you know, it's a small school so I'm working hard hard every day," Smith said April 18. "I attack the game with a purpose. So like, coming to the SEC, that was a big opportunity for me. I don't take any days off attack. Really just coming to practice with an edge, and a chip on my shoulder every day just coming to work."

His spring reps didn't start once the pads began to thud either, it all starts with a mentality from the moment he stepped on campus during the offseason.

"I'll say it probably all started in the offseason, you know, working hard, showing them early that I'm a hard worker," Smith said. "All of the offseason workouts with strength and condition coach Noah Franklin. Just attacking the weight room, attacking the runs, sleds, everything I do, just attack it with a purpose."

Former Howard BIson's linebacker Ja'Quavion Smith celebrates after making a tackle during the 2025 season. | Howard Bison Athletics

Attacking everything with purpose is something that was sorely missed last season as Arkansas players could be seen loafing across the field. With Silverfield in place, he has made a concerted effort to make sure his team is "All In" while giving full effort during offseason work.

A player may not be the most talented or possess elite skills others do either. But what he does look for is someone that is going to put it all out on the field with every snap which is a representation of who Smith is.

After his breakout season with the Bison, Smith had already made his mind up that he would pursue opportunities at the FBS level, but chose Arkansas over Auburn and many others.

"I already knew what I wanted to do before the season ended," Smith said. "I wanted to play bigger ball and coming to the SEC, like I said, is a great opportunity. Arkansas, I didn't know too much about the program at first, but when I did my research and came on the visit, everything was good.



"The [Arkansas] coaches, I love the coaches. I love Arkansas. It reminds me of home in North Carolina, which is where I'm from. I just fit well."

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