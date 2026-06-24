Arkansas Football's Most Important Players: No. 27 Reginald Vaughn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' defensive turnaround in 2026 will depend heavily on improvement along the line of scrimmage, and redshirt freshman Reginald Vaughn could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Razorbacks' search for answers.

He's been running with the twos along the defensive line this spring, but possesses the kind of versatility that allows him to be featured at multiple positions, including at EDGE rusher.

During the spring game, Vaughn was a member of the white team and notched two total tackles in a 14-13 loss to the red team on April 25.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive line coach Kynjee' Cotton during spring practice drills. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

What probably matters most going into the fall practice isn't what's going on at the edges, but if the interior can hold up against the run after struggling to do so last season.

Arkansas ranked No. 116 nationally in run defense a year ago while allowing 185 yards per game, No. 102 nationally at 4.7 yards per carry and No. 98 nationally with 24 touchdowns.

WIth Vaughn's strong background of production and recruitment, there's plenty reason to believe he can thrive under new defensive line coach Kynjee' Cotton.

The 6-foot-2, 300 pound lineman made a pair of appearances last season which bookended his first season at the college level against Alabama A&M and Missouri.

He forced two tackles and a tackle for loss, but should see a 3major increase in playing time this fall with continued development and coaching staff looking for dependable options along the line of scrimmage.

While a standout pass rusher for Hatfield Academy down in Brandon, (Miss.) in the 2025 recruiting class, he was invited to prestigious 2024 U.S. Army All-American Bowl after recording 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss, eight sacks, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a pass deflection en route to a 12-2 record and a Mississippi 6A State Championship.

Prep quarterback Parket Pucket (12) tries to maneuver by a Hartfield's Reginald Vaughn (55) during the MAIS 6A championship at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Hartfield won by a score of 19-14. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vaughn was just as disruptive as a junior, recording 80 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 2023.

He chose the Razorbacks in the summer heading into his senior year, choosing Arkansas over offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and several others.

He was the No. 292 overall recruit for 2025, No. 23 among defensive lineman and the No. 12 recruit out of the Magnolia State, according to ESPN.

Vaughn's blend of size, strength and versatility make him the type of lineman Silverfield's staff has a history of developing during his time at Memphis.

While the attention will be on several transfers such as Hunter Osborne and others during fall camp, it ultimately comes down to turning highly regarded recruits such as Vaughn and others into SEC contributors rather quickly.

He signed with the Razorbacks because of the intentional relationship building that Arkansas' previous coaching staff had.

Former defensive line coach Deke Adams was his primary recruiter coming out of high school and had nothing but good things to say about him and the program.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks over the field during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

"[The coaching staff] showed me how much of an asset I would be to the team/family," Vaughn said. [The visit] is definitely not scripted. They really are who they say they are. What you see is what you get.

"Coach Adams is that coach that is going to give it to you straight up — the good, the bad, the ugly. I can appreciate his honesty."

Vaughn was a part of what was being considered an impressive evaluation of line talent from Adams, losing fellow Mississippi native Kevin Oatis to the transfer portal following Arkansas' 2-10 season.

Fellow redshirt freshmen Caleb Bell and Trent Sellers are also expected contributors on a rebuilt defensive line that features a good blend of returnees, transfers and freshmen signees.

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