Arkansas High-Profile NIL Additions Who Need a Huge Camp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the Razorbacks prepare for fall camp, first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield will have a wealth of talent to choose from. The team will look to its transfer players to step up and play crucial roles in the 2026 football season.

With more than 80 scholarship players and many likely signing high-dollar NIL deals, they will need to step up during fall camp and prove their worth ahead of a critical Year One under Silverfield.

Safety Khmori House

Leading the charge for the Razorbacks is North Carolina safety transfer Khmori House. House, who is projected to make roughly $685,000 for the Razorbacks according to the NIL Standard.

House had an unbelievable season for the Tar Heels last year, racking up a team-high total of 81 tackles. He also contributed one tackle, two and a half tackles for loss, and recorded one interception during the season.

He had a solid season for the Tar Heels in 2025, racking up a team-high total of 81 tackles, one tackle, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one interception.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Khmori House makes one handed interception during spring practice. | Khmori House, Twitte

Following his transfer from Washington, House was voted team captain for the Tar Heels and will bring the same leadership mentality to Fayetteville, helping to lead the Razorbacks' defense both on and off the field for the upcoming season.

House, who had an impressive spring camp with the Razorbacks, will also aim to carry that momentum into the fall camp period.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith looks for running room during spring practice | Sutton Smith, Instagra

Running Back Sutton Smith

Memphis running back Sutton Smith is looking to have a strong fall camp after showcasing his potential during spring camp.

He demonstrated the skills to become the next great Razorback running back when he decided to follow Ryan Silverfield from Memphis to Arkansas. The talented running back is projected to earn $150,000 with the Razorbacks this upcoming season, according to the NIL Standard.

While at Memphis, Smith finished his redshirt junior year with over 660 yards and seven rushing touchdowns on the season. His most explosive game last season came against the Razorbacks when he accumulated 147 rushing yards and scored one touchdown, contributing to the Tigers' victory in Memphis.

Wide Receiver Chris Marshall

Boise State wide receiver transfer Chris Marshall is set for a breakout fall camp, as he has quickly emerged as the frontrunner for the number one wide receiver position for the Razorbacks heading into the 2026 season.

After an impressive season with the Broncos, Marshall is projected to earn over $872,000 with the Hogs this season.

During spring camp, he demonstrated his potential as a top big-bodied receiver, and now he aims to build on that success as he prepares for fall camp.

With both quarterbacks still competing for the starting role, Marshall is looking to become the favorite target for whichever quarterback wins the starting job.

In the 2025 season, Marshall had a very productive year with the Broncos, accumulating 574 receiving yards on 30 receptions and scoring two touchdowns during his time in Boise.

While not every game showcased standout statistics, he remained consistently effective. For example, in the Bronco's matchup against the Washington Huskies in the LA Bowl, he recorded five catches for 97 yards.

Arkansas Razorbacks Chris Marshall at spring practice. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

The Razorbacks will need multiple players to step up this season, including new blue-chip NIL additions and returning starters.

Silverfield is eager to turn the program around quickly, aiming to generate enthusiasm among both players and fans with his "ALL IN" mentality. It’s crucial for this transformation to happen in order to achieve success on the field.

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