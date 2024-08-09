Arkansas in Mix with Several Blue Bloods for Top Five Prospect
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari isn’t done adding 5-star freshman for this year’s recruiting class. Class of 2025 power forward Kos Peat will take an official visit to Arkansas on Sept. 14, Baylor Sept. 27 and Arizona Oct. 4. He will also visit Duke with a September date pending, according to Brandon Jenkins of 247sports.
As a college prospect, Peat is positionless as a stretch forward with ball handling capabilities. He puts in solid effort on the boards and can impact an offense like a guard due to his height and length to distribute.
NBA Draft room says he can "overpower wings" and "take bigs off the dribble" with ease as a tough player to guard. During FIBA U17 play, Peat displayed an ability to be a quality shooter knocking down 9-of-15 shots from the field for 19 points in a 145-65 route of New Zealand.
The 6-foot-8, 235 pound forward is the two-time defending Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year and currently ranks No. 5 amongst 2025 prospects nationally, No. 2 power forward and No. 1 player in Arizona, per 247sports ranking.
He averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal per game as a junior with the Perry High School Pumas. In the team's final game, Peat had one of his best games to date finishing with 21 points, 15 boards and five assists in the program's 71-67 win over Millennium High School in the Open State Tournament final. state final. With one season of prep ball left to play, Peat has already accumulated 1,649 points to this point in his career.
Peat has already taken official visits to North Carolina, Texas, Houston and Michigan. If Calipari finds a way to land the heavily coveted forward, he would give Arkansas two top-five, 5-stars from within the 247sports rankings.
Arkansas 2025 Targets
No. 2 PF Cameron Boozer
No. 4 PG Darius Acuff (Arkansas Commit)
No. 5 PF Koa Peat
No. 6 Caleb Wilson
No. 9 SG Meleek Thomas
No. 10 SG Jasper Johnson
No. 17 PF/C Chris Cenac
No. 21 PG Kingston Flemings
No. 23 Braylon Mullins
No. 25 Malachi Moreno
No. 54 SF Isaiah Sealey
No. 63 PF Terrion Burgess
No. 100 Courtland Muldrew
• HOGS FEED:
• How many freshman will rotate along Arkansas' defensive line?
• Sticking point all fall, kickers come alive in Hogs scrimmage
• Calipari's standard continues with Hogs building program
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook