How Many Freshman Will Rotate Along Hogs' Defensive Line?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — First impressions are made by everyone in all facets of life. Whether its work, school, teammates or new friends it's all about how someone portrays themselves in a new setting.
For true freshman defensive lineman Charlie Collins and Kavion Henderson, both have made solid impressions with their unit early on. Despite being young and battling the speed of the game, the duo has impressed teammates like Landon Jackson, Eric Gregory and Nico Davillier.
"I think they're really talented players," Landon Jackson said following Wednesday's practice. "They're still really young, a little underweight but are looking good in the pass rush. They're learning everyday and eager to get better."
"I feel like that's the biggest thing coming in as a freshman knowing you have got to come in and get better. You can't assume that you're already the best, come in and do this and that. They're trying to come in and learn everyday to become the best versions of themselves "
"[Charlie Collins and Kavion Henderson] are real good players, just young," Davillier said after practice. "I feel like they were like me freshman year wanting to get better everyday and perfect their craft. They ask Landon and me questions about steps, about little stuff. I think they're going to be really good."
Arkansas has another young but talented defensive lineman capable of cracking the rotation this fall in former North Little Rock 4-star Quincy Rhodes. Rhodes was a highly regarded high school recruit and was named to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl as a senior.
He pulled in 84 total tackles, including 11.5 sacks, with 34 quarterback hurries as a senior for North Little Rock High School. However, like most true freshman in college didn't take the step needed to make an immediate impact at Arkansas. Now, standing 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, Rhodes might be ready for another shot at a freshman campaign.
"[Rhodes] could be one of the best players in the country," Jackson said. "His biggest thing is just staying in the playbook, learning his playbook and perfecting his craft. He has to be eager to learn which he is. Once it clicks he'll be dominant."
Early on last season, redshirt freshman Ian Geffrard was touted as a player one biscuit short of 400 pounds. With a transition season over and his first full year in a college weight room, the Georgia native has trimmed himself down to 6-foot-5, 370 pounds and 25% body fat, according to stregnth and conditioning coach Ben Sowders.
"You can see the difference definitely since when [Geffrard] first got here," defensive tackle Eric Gregory said following practice. "He's slimming down a bit and kind of being more in tune with his body a little bit. Like Quincy [Rhodes], getting in his playbook and understanding where he's suppose to be and just technique wise I feel like that's been his biggest improvement."
The Razorbacks look to be one of the more active teams applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks this fall under guidance of third year defensive line coach Deke Adams. Over the course of 2022 and 2023, Arkansas has recorded 154 tackles for loss and 71 sacks which both rank in the top half among SEC teams.
