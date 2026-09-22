Arkansas Is Living on 'Tulsa Time', And Silverfield Cannot Afford to Lose

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has reached the point where it cannot call Saturday’s game against Tulsa a routine nonconference matchup. Not after a 1-2 start, and consecutive losses to Utah and Georgia.

Definitely not after the Razorbacks were outscored 88-27 in those games and spent the last two weeks searching for answers at quarterback, on the offensive line and in the running game.

Tulsa is coming to Fayetteville undefeated and sitting 3-0 for the first time since 2008. Arkansas, meanwhile, comes home after a 45-17 loss to No. 2 Georgia and must now prove that a three-week stretch of inconsistency has not become the team’s identity. That is why Arkansas is living on “Tulsa Time.”

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) runs with the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Silverfield knows the Golden Hurricane better than most SEC coaches would.

He spent six seasons as Memphis’ head coach before taking the Arkansas job, compiling a 50-25 record with the Tigers. Tulsa was a familiar American Athletic Conference opponent, and Silverfield understands the program, the regional stakes and the type of toughness required to beat it. But this is not a comfortable reunion. It is a game Arkansas has to win.

Tulsa Is Not Coming to Fayetteville to Participate

Arkansas fans need to abandon the assumption that Tulsa should be grateful for an SEC paycheck and a chance to visit Fayetteville. The Golden Hurricane are not arriving as an automatic win.

Tulsa has earned its 3-0 record. Beating Oklahoma State by two touchdowns was the kind of result that changes how opponents prepare.

The Golden Hurricane have also shown they can win in different ways. They survived a close road game at Sam Houston, then dismantled East Texas A&M without allowing a point. That is a team with confidence.

Tulsa’s offense has established a strong running game and ranks among the top 35 nationally in rushing.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield noted the Golden Hurricane’s ability to run the ball, and that is a concern because Arkansas has not consistently controlled the line of scrimmage against quality opponents.

Tulsa does not have to be more talented than Arkansas to make Saturday dangerous. It only has to be more disciplined, more physical and better prepared. That is exactly what Arkansas has struggled to prove it can be.

Arkansas Razorbacks cornerback Joker Johnson reacts after making a tackle against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Arkansas Cannot Pretend Its Problems Are Small

The Razorbacks’ record says 1-2. The performance says something more alarming. Arkansas opened the season by beating North Alabama 31-14, but the final score hid several warning signs.

The Razorbacks rushed for 148 yards on 49 attempts, averaging only 3.0 yards per carry against an FCS opponent. They turned the ball over three times, committed eight penalties and reached the red zone repeatedly without finishing drives.

The problems got worse against Utah. Arkansas rushed for only 61 yards, averaging 2.2 yards per carry. Utah turned a competitive first quarter into a 29-3 halftime lead and eventually won 43-10. Then Georgia came to Fayetteville and left with a 45-17 victory, extending Arkansas’ SEC losing streak to 12 games.

The quarterback situation remains unsettled. KJ Jackson started against Georgia, but AJ Hill played as part of a two-quarterback approach. Silverfield said Monday that Arkansas had not made a definitive quarterback decision for Tulsa. That is not necessarily a disaster. Teams can use multiple quarterbacks successfully.

But Arkansas is entering Week 4 without a reliable running game, without a settled quarterback structure and without an offense that has proven it can function against capable defenses. Those are not minor issues. They are the reasons Tulsa has a chance.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith looks for running room during a first quarter punt return that was called back due to a penalty against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman

Run Game Has to Exist

Arkansas does not need to rush for 250 yards Saturday, but it does need to give its quarterback a chance. The Razorbacks have spent too much of the season in obvious passing situations.

Defenses have crowded the line, ignored the handoff threat and pressured Arkansas’ quarterbacks without fearing the consequences.

Sutton Smith and Braylen Russell need more room to operate. But the burden is not entirely on the backs. Arkansas’ offensive line has to create movement. It has to win early downs. It has to avoid penalties that turn second-and-five into second-and-15.

If the Razorbacks cannot run efficiently against Tulsa, the questions around this offense will become impossible to avoid. Arkansas has described itself as a tougher, more physical team under Silverfield. Saturday is not about proving that with a quote. It is about winning third-and-two when everyone in the stadium knows a run is coming.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks to the sideline during a game at Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI images

Silverfield Faces Different Type of Pressure

This is not a game where Arkansas is expected to upset a top-five opponent, but a game Arkansas is expected to win. That creates a different kind of pressure for Silverfield.

Losing to Utah and Georgia hurt, but Arkansas could explain both outcomes through opponent quality. Losing at home to Tulsa would remove that explanation. Tulsa is good. It is not Georgia.

Arkansas has more resources, more SEC-level roster investment and the advantage of playing in Razorback Stadium. They should have enough talent to win if they play with discipline and execute a clear plan.

The issue is whether Arkansas can do that. Silverfield knows Tulsa. He knows what the Golden Hurricane will bring. He knows his team cannot allow Tulsa’s running game to control the afternoon.

He knows Arkansas cannot keep searching for its quarterback answer in the middle of games. This is where the new coach has to show that familiarity becomes preparation.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Tre Lamb visits with Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris prior to the game at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Honest Reality

Arkansas does not need a perfect performance, but needs a stable one. The Razorbacks need to protect the football, establish enough of a ground game to stay balanced, get a decisive answer from whichever quarterback plays and prevent Tulsa from owning the line of scrimmage.

A narrow win would not solve every issue. It would not erase Utah. It would not end the SEC losing streak.

As Tiger Woods once said when retaking the title as No. 1 golfer in the world: "Winning changes everything."

It would stop the bleeding for a while, but another loss would create a far more difficult conversation.

Arkansas is living on "Tulsa Time" because the season is at a hinge point. Beat an undefeated opponent at home, regain some confidence and build a clearer identity before the schedule becomes more unforgiving. Lose, and the Razorbacks will no longer be searching for answers.

They will be searching for a way out.

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