Tulsa Has the Blueprint to Make Arkansas’ Season Even Worse

FAYETVILLE, Ark. — Tulsa is not Georgia but that should not make Arkansas comfortable.

The Golden Hurricane arrive in Fayetteville with a 3-0 record, a win over Oklahoma State and a rushing attack capable of creating the kind of game Arkansas has struggled to handle. Tulsa has already proved it can win a physical game, survive a close road test and bury an inferior opponent. Arkansas has done only one of those things.

The Razorbacks beat North Alabama in the opener, but the performance produced more warnings than confidence. Since then, Utah and Georgia have exposed the same issues: an ineffective rushing offense, inconsistent quarterback play, a lack of offensive answers and a defense unable to prevent games from getting away. Tulsa sees all of it on film.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles looks for running room in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Image

The Golden Hurricane Can Control the Game

Tulsa ranks among the nation’s top 35 rushing teams. That matters because Arkansas has not been reliably physical at the line of scrimmage.

A productive Tulsa running game would create the worst possible script for the Razorbacks. It would shorten the game, keep Arkansas’ offense on the sideline and force the defense to tackle consistently. It would also create play-action opportunities against a secondary that cannot afford to overcommit.

Arkansas must win early downs. The Razorbacks cannot allow Tulsa to spend the afternoon living in second-and-four and third-and-two. That is how an underdog starts believing it can control a game.

That is how a restless home crowd becomes frustrated. Tulsa does not need explosive plays to win. It can win by being patient, physical and disciplined. Those are qualities Arkansas has promised but has not consistently delivered.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson calls for the snap during second quarter against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman

The Quarterback Question Helps Tulsa

Tulsa benefits from Arkansas’ uncertainty at quarterback. KJ Jackson has started every game, but AJ Hill entered late against Utah and took meaningful snaps against Georgia. Silverfield has not committed publicly to a definitive quarterback plan for Saturday.

That forces Tulsa to prepare for more than one player, but it also forces Arkansas to prove it has a cohesive offense.

If Jackson starts, Tulsa will likely crowd the box and make him complete throws against coverage. If Hill plays, the Golden Hurricane will need to account for his mobility, but they can also test whether Arkansas can complete passes from structure.

The answer is not necessarily choosing one quarterback. The answer is avoiding confusion. Tulsa will be happy if Arkansas spends the first half trying to discover which quarterback, personnel group or play concept works. Arkansas needs to know before the game begins.

Arkansas Razorbacks defense celebrates after Carter Stoutmire's tackle for loss against North Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

Arkansas Must Handle Pressure

The Golden Hurricane are walking into a dangerous situation for Arkansas. Razorbacks fans expect a win. The players know a loss would create questions that go far beyond one Saturday.

Silverfield knows his familiarity with Tulsa makes defeat even harder to explain. Pressure can either sharpen a team or expose it.

Arkansas has to avoid playing tight. Early penalties, dropped passes, a turnover or an unsuccessful fourth-down attempt could give Tulsa the confidence to believe it belongs.

The Razorbacks need a clean opening quarter, a lead and evidence that the offense can function without waiting for chaos to force an adjustment. That is not asking too much from an SEC program at home.

Saturday Is About More Than Tulsa

A win will not erase Arkansas’ losses to Utah and Georgia. The Razorbacks still need to solve the running game.

They still need clarity at quarterback. They still need to show they can compete in conference play and end a 12-game SEC losing streak.

But a loss to Tulsa would transform the conversation. It would not simply make Arkansas 1-3. It would make the first month of the Silverfield era feel unstable.

It would damage confidence in the new staff’s system, intensify the quarterback debate and create a difficult atmosphere before Arkansas returns to SEC competition.

Tulsa has a chance to make that happen. Arkansas has a chance to prevent it. The Golden Hurricane have the blueprint: run the football, stay disciplined, let Arkansas make mistakes and turn the game into a fourth-quarter test.

The Razorbacks have the better roster. Saturday will show whether they have the better football team.

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