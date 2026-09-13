Arkansas Razorbacks Cannot Keep Referring To Failure As 'The Process'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas administrators, coaches and fans need to stop accepting the same old language when the football says something entirely different.

“Trust the process.”

“Keep working.”

“Learn from it."

“Get back in the building.”

Those words aren't wrong, but just not enough anymore.

Not after Arkansas spent an entire offseason selling a new identity built on toughness, discipline, physical football and better execution.

Certainly not after the Razorbacks opened with an uninspiring 31-14 win over North Alabama.

Definitely not after Utah embarrassed Arkansas 43-10 in a game that was essentially finished by halftime.

The score is bad enough. The performance was worse.

The Utes simply looked like a competent, physical, prepared Power Four football team. Arkansas looked like a team that arrived with a collection of offseason slogans and no evidence it could live up to any of them. That is why the conversation needs to get uncomfortable.

The Promised Toughness Has Not Shown Up

Arkansas was supposed to be tougher. That was the message. The Razorbacks were going to be more physical at the line of scrimmage.

They were going to establish the run. They were going to look like a team capable of playing in the SEC rather than one hoping an opponent makes enough mistakes to keep a game close.

Instead, Arkansas cannot run the football. Against North Alabama, the Razorbacks rushed 49 times for 148 yards, an average of 3.0 yards per carry.

Against Utah, the issue became worse. Arkansas managed only 61 rushing yards on 28 attempts, an average of 2.2 yards per carry.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson throws on the sideline during a second half timeout against North Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

KJ Jackson led the team in rushing with 34 yards. That should embarrass everyone involved. The starting quarterback should not be the leading rusher because the offense cannot create room for its backs.

Sutton Smith and Braylen Russell were brought in and retained to carry the football. The offensive line was supposed to give Arkansas an identity.

Instead, the Razorbacks have spent two games struggling to produce basic rushing efficiency.

Toughness is not measured by how hard a team practices in August. It is measured when the opponent knows Arkansas needs three yards and the Razorbacks still get four. Arkansas has not shown it can do that.

The Discipline Promise Has Become a Punchline

The Razorbacks were supposed to be smarter and more disciplined. Against North Alabama, Arkansas committed eight penalties for 74 yards and turned the ball over three times. That was dismissed as an opener. It was explained away as rust, nerves and a team still learning a new system.

Then Utah arrived. Arkansas was penalized seven times for 56 yards. The Razorbacks did not win the turnover battle. They did not create enough negative plays. They did not handle the game’s momentum swings. And when Utah seized control in the second quarter, Arkansas folded.

A disciplined team does not let a 7-3 game become a 29-3 halftime disaster. Furthermore, a disciplined team might get outplayed.

It might lose to a ranked opponent in a difficult road environment. But it does not repeatedly make the game easier for its opponent through poor execution, missed assignments and an inability to respond when adversity hits.

Arkansas looked unprepared for Utah’s speed, movement and physicality. That is not just a player problem. That is a program problem.

Quarterback Battle Back?

KJ Jackson won the starting job. He deserved the chance to keep it after throwing for 267 yards and three touchdowns against North Alabama. But Utah exposed the danger in treating one productive stat line as proof that the quarterback issue was solved.

Jackson completed 14 of 34 passes for 139 yards and an interception. He did not lead Arkansas to a touchdown. His completion percentage dropped to 41.2%, and the offense became increasingly ineffective as Utah took control.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey during fall practice. | Arkansas Football, X

AJ Hill entered in the fourth quarter and completed 8 of 14 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came long after the game was decided, so it should not be exaggerated. But Hill moved the offense, converted two fourth downs and gave Arkansas more life than it had with the first unit for much of the night. That does not automatically mean Hill should start against Georgia.

It does mean Arkansas cannot pretend there is no question. The coaching staff promised competition. It promised that production and preparation would matter. If that is true, then the quarterback room must be evaluated honestly this week, not protected by loyalty to an early depth chart.

Stop Treating Accountability Like Negativity

The most frustrating part of Arkansas football is not losing. Teams lose. New coaching staffs inherit problems. Rebuilds take time.

The frustrating part is how quickly every failure gets wrapped in a soft explanation. Fans are told to be patient. They are told not to overreact. They are told the team is young, the opponent was good, the road environment was difficult and the process needs time.

All of that can be true. It can also be true that Arkansas looked terrible. Utah had 442 total yards. Arkansas had 305.

Utah scored six touchdowns. Arkansas scored one, and it came after Utah built a 43-3 lead. Utah quarterback Devon Dampier threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns while running for 50 yards and two more scores.

This was not a narrow loss with encouraging signs hidden in the box score. It was a beatdown.

Ryan Silverfield said after the game that Arkansas was not good enough in all three phases. He is right. That should be the starting point—not the ending point.

The staff must explain why the promised physicality has not appeared. It must explain why the running game is regressing. It must explain why Arkansas could not consistently complete simple throws against man coverage.

And it must explain why a team supposedly built on discipline was incapable of stopping Utah’s momentum before the game was out of reach.

The Truth Arkansas Must Accept

Arkansas is 1-1. That record is manageable. The performance is not. The Razorbacks still have time to improve.

They have a chance to respond against Georgia. They can make changes at quarterback if the film demands it. They can simplify the run game, adjust the offensive line, reduce mistakes and find players who are prepared to compete.

But they cannot keep selling the same promises while producing the same failures. Arkansas fans should not accept it.

Administrators should not protect it. And the coaching staff should not try to talk its way around it. The football has already spoken, and Arkansas has to decide whether it is finally ready to listen.

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